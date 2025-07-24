Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Incremental upgrades The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will arrive in August, and we're expecting it to get the new Tensor G5 SoC, a slightly brighter outer display, a larger battery, and better cameras. If Google does indeed deliver on all these fronts and keeps the price the same, the 10 Pro Fold will easily be the best Pixel foldable Google has ever produced. Pros Should get an IP68 rating

New Tensor G5 should deliver better gaming performance

Larger battery will (hopefully) faster charging

New AI features with Android 16

Should be priced the same

1TB variant expected Cons Still an expensive phone

No stylus support

Overhauled redesign was the right move

Superb battery life

Using apps in split-screen is great for basic multitasking Cons No stylus support

Not quite as performant as we hoped

Lacks updated camera hardware

It might not work with your wireless charging stand

Expensive

Google's next hardware event is all set for August 20, where we'll most definitely see the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold being announced, alongside the rest of the 10 series. There haven't been a ton of leaks for the 10 Pro Fold, but what we know about it so far, it should bring some key upgrades to the processor, battery size, and cameras. If you didn't buy the 9 Pro Fold in 2024, does it make sense to wait for the 10 Pro Fold before you decide?

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was a solid phone, and it still is, but it also lacked some key features that made it a bit too expensive to consider. The lukewarm processor performance, underwhelming cameras, and the fact that it only has an IPX8 rating means it's not exactly dustproof. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to address all these shortcomings, and a few more. Let's see what we know about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold so far and which one is a better choice.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Design and display

Unlike the many rumors and leaked renders of the Pixel 10 series, we don't have much physical proof that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold exists, but one can make an educated guess that it's in the works. We're not expecting any major redesigns here as it should look largely the same as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We do hope that Google makes it slimmer and lighter, now that Samsung has finally caved and got with the program. The outer display on the 10 Pro Fold is expected to be slightly larger at 6.4 inches, which means it could be a bit wider or taller, depending on how Google plays with the aspect ratio.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold weighed a hefty 257 grams and was 10.5mm thick when folded. The design and ergonomics were very good, but there's no escaping that weight. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a new hinge design, which would also make the crease on the folding display less prominent. We're hoping these changes drop the weight of the phone to something closer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold had a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ outer OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,700 nits of peak brightness. This brightness level is expected to be higher on the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The folding display will mostly stay the same as the one on the 9 Pro Fold, which is an 8-inch LTPO OLED with the same brightness level as the outer screen.

Some notable improvements to the display which we can expect the 10 Pro Fold to have would be narrower bezels, higher brightness, a more power-efficient OLED panel, and sturdier ultrathin glass (UTG) for better scratch protection. To be honest, we didn't face any real legibility issues when using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's displays in our review, so we're sure the 10 Pro Fold will have the same, if not better, displays.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Hardware and specs

Pricing for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is another aspect where we don't have any real information on, yet. Since the rest of the Pixel 10 series is not expected to get any bump in price, let's assume for a moment that the 10 Pro Fold will also start at $1,799 for the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We're also expecting a third storage tier this time of 1TB, which will push the pricing well beyond $2,000. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold came in just two colors and we're expecting something similar for the 10 Pro Fold.

The big change we're all excited for is the shift to the new Tensor G5 SoC. The entire Pixel 10 series will be using it, and it should finally be able to match up (or get closer to) Qualcomm's Elite chip. The G5 will be using a smaller 3nm process node and will be made by TSMC rather than Samsung. This should finally put to rest the overheating and poor raw performance that have been plaguing Pixels for years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (speculative) Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold OS Android 16 Seven years of OS upgrades Android 14 (upgradeable to Android 16) Seven years of OS upgrades Folding display 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (1-120Hz), 2076 x 2152, HDR, 2700 nits, Ultra Thin Glass 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (1-120Hz), 2076 x 2152, HDR, 2700 nits, Ultra Thin Glass Outer display 6.4-inch Actua display, 120Hz OLED (60-120Hz), 1080 x 2424, HDR, 2700 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.3-inch Actua display, 120Hz OLED (60-120Hz), 1080 x 2424, HDR, 2700 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Tensor G5 Tensor G4 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 256GB/ 512GB/1TB 256GB/ 512GB Rear cameras 48MP main + 10.8MP telephoto + 10.5MP ultrawide 48MP main + 10.8MP telephoto + 10.5MP ultrawide Cover + folding screen cameras 10MP + 10MP 10MP + 10MP Ingress protection IP68 IPX8 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2, Physical and eSIM, Satellite SOS Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2, Physical and eSIM, Satellite SOS Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock Battery 5,015mAh 4,650mAh, 21W wired charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging Dimensions (folded/ unfolded) Unkown 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm / 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm Colors Unkown Obsidian, Porcelain

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is slated to get a big boost in battery capacity to 5,015mAh, making it the largest battery yet in a Pixel foldable. The budget Pixel 9a still beats it by a small margin though, thanks to its 5,100mAh battery. Hopefully, we see an increase in charging speeds too, especially for wireless charging.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold had a 4,650mAh battery, and it delivered above-average battery life for a folding phone. With the power-efficiency enhancements to Tensor G5 and a larger battery, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could easily have the best battery life of any Pixel yet.

The cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold were disappointing since they were the same sensors lifted from the Pixel Fold, with the only tweaks being software-related. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might have similar resolution sensors, but Google is expected to overhaul the hardware and make it more competitive with the competition.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Software

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will ship with Android 16, just like the rest of the 10 series. Along with this, the 10 Pro Fold will also get seven years of software updates, which would include OS upgrades and security patches. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched with Android 14 and will be getting the same number of years of updates, but the 10 Pro Fold should outlast the 9 Pro Fold by two Android versions.

We don't know yet what exclusive AI features will be offered with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but rest assured that there will be many. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold debuted new features like Add Me and Video Boost, which will come to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold too, along with new exclusives.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which one should you buy?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold should make our best Android phones list if Google follows through on all the leaks so far. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold should pick up right where the 9 Pro Fold left off, automatically making it the one to pick over the 9 Pro Fold. If Google manages to keep the pricing the same, this should make the 10 Pro Fold even more attractive over last year's model, and potentially even over the very expensive Galaxy Z Fold 7.

I don't see any reason to get the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in 2025 once the new model is out. If you already own one and are not happy with the cameras or need better dust protection, you should think about trading it in for the newer model if you're getting a good deal.