It's hard to believe, but we're likely just months away from Samsung releasing a new foldable: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. As the expected launch window gets closer, more rumors and leaks will continue to roll in, giving us a better picture of what the upcoming foldable might offer.

Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold 7's expected price point and specs, buyers are going to want to know how the phone will shake up against major competitors like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That's why we're here to provide an early, speculative look at how these two phones compare based on current Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors and leaks. Let's dive in!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Pricing and availability

Right now, the thing everyone wants to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is when the foldable will be released. If we use the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release window as a gauge, it's likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be revealed sometime around July 2025. Unless something changes, we can guess that Samsung will almost certainly hold a Galaxy Unpacked event around that time, where the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and perhaps other products will be revealed.

As for price, it appears that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could bring along a price hike compared to the $1,899 Galaxy Z Fold 6. This might be attributed to the rumored new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside, which has a higher cost for manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was released in Fall 2024 at a starting price of $1,799. You can get it in either 256GB or 512GB storage configurations, and in Porcelain or Obsidian colorways. We'll likely see more Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals and discounts as the phone gets older.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Design and hardware

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's design and displays are two areas of the smartphone that have been prominently leaked ahead of its official reveal. According to Android Headlines, the image above is a CAD rendering of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. While it might not look like a major visual departure from the Galaxy Z Fold 6, there's more than meets the eye here.

For starters, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to offer two new OLED panels that are bigger than those on the previous model. The main, foldable screen is said to be an 8.2-inch OLED panel this year, possibly of the creaseless variant Samsung showed off at MWC Barcelona 2025. On the outside, there is expected to be a 6.5-inch OLED cover screen.

It may also be the thinnest Samsung foldable ever, per the latest leaks and rumors. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to measure 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm when unfolded, making it thinner than even the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which measures 150.2 x 155.2 x 5.1 mm.

It could also be a few grams lighter this year, with current estimations listing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at 236 grams. That's significantly lighter than the 257-gram Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an 8-inch main screen by comparison. It's an OLED, LTPO panel supporting variable refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz. The panel is bright, supporting up to 2,700 nits peak brightness. On the outside, you get a similar 6.3-inch OLED cover screen, but this time with variable refresh rates ranging from 60 to 120Hz.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a sleek design with flat side rails and curved corners, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to retain its boxy, rectangular design.

On the inside, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM. That's expected to be more memory than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will offer, as it is rumored to stick with 12GB. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset — possibly even a "for-Galaxy" variant. That should ensure that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 handily beats the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in gaming and general performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (rumored/expected) Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Folding display 8.2-inch OLED with possible creaseless panel 8-inch OLED, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2076 x 2152 resolution, 373 ppi, 2700 nits peak brightness Cover display 6.5-inch OLED 6.3-inch OLED, 60-120Hz, 2434 x 1080 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 422 ppi, 2700 nits peak brightness Operating System Android 16 (One UI 8) Android 14 (upgradeable) Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Google Tensor G4 RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,400mAh 4,650mAh Charging 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5 reverse wireless 45W wired charging, Qi wireless charging Rear cameras 200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 48MP main + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto (5x optical zoom) Selfie cameras 10MP (cover display) + 4MP (folding display) 10MP (cover display) + 10MP (folding display) Dimensions Unfolded (158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm) Folded ( 77.1 x 155.2 x 10.5 mm); Unfolded (150.2 x 155.2 x 5.1 mm) Weight 236g 257g Colors Black, Silver, CoralRed Obsidian, Porcelain

Current rumors predict that Samsung won't change the Galaxy Z Fold 7's charging or battery specifications, sticking with a 4,400mAh capacity. It'll also supposedly keep its 25W wired charging speed. Both figures are less than what the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers, with 45W wired charging speeds and a 4,650mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Cameras

For the first time in a while, Samsung is expected to upgrade the main camera sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In all likelihood, it'll be the same 200MP main sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launched in China and Korea. It'll likely be joined by the same 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lens as the current Galaxy Z Fold 6. The latter will enable 3x optical zoom.

How does that stack up against the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's cameras? Google's foldable device offers a 48MP primary camera, paired with a 10.5MP ultrawide lens and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. That telephoto lens notably offers 5x optical zoom, which is more than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to offer. While the 48MP primary camera may sound inferior to the 200MP camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, sensor size and other specifications will help determine which one is truly the best.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which will be the best?

Currently, it appears that Samsung is poised to build on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in several key areas. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to include a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bigger main and cover screens, and a new main camera sensor.

That could make it better equipped to beat the Pixel 9 Pro Fold than its predecessor. We'll have to wait for the phone to officially launch to know for sure.

