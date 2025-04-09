What you need to know

Samsung’s foldables have been a bit underwhelming lately, but 2025 could finally bring some big upgrades.

The Z Fold 7 might get an improved under-display camera and a tougher, more durable screen with new materials.

It might feature a bigger 8-inch main screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, up from the Z Fold 6’s 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch screens.

Samsung’s foldable crowd hasn’t exactly been blown away by the slow drip of upgrades. However, it’s looking like things might finally take a real turn in 2025.

A new report says that Samsung’s foldables might be in for a major glow-up in 2025. According to @TheGalox_ on X, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could show up with an upgraded under-display camera and a tougher screen built with some fresh layered materials.

Galaxy Z Fold7 | What's new?• One UI 8 out of the box• Upgraded Under Display Camera• Stronger Display with new layers• Bigger at 8" inside & 6.5" outside • New 200mp main camera • Thinner body at 4.5mm unfolded • Improved water & dust resistance • Smaller crease… pic.twitter.com/1zzVMwDJNEApril 8, 2025

Meanwhile, there’s buzz that Samsung has been struggling to fine-tune its Under Display Camera tech both in terms of performance and keeping costs in check. So while the Z Fold 7 is still expected to pack a UDC, Samsung is reportedly already eyeing other options for future models.

Under Display Camera – last hurrah?

Funny enough, Samsung and Apple might be on the same page for once: both seem to be pumping the brakes on under-display cameras. If the rumors are right, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and future flagships could ditch UDC entirely.

@TheGalox_ also backed up a recent report claiming both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are set to ship with One UI 8 right out of the box.

Even though Samsung fans weren’t too thrilled with how One UI 7 (Android 15) turned out, there’s a lot more hope riding on the next version of its custom UI.

Samsung seems to be moving pretty fast with its next software update, and it lines up with Android 16’s expected rollout. Google is aiming to drop the big update around June, after a round of beta testing.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The tipster also spilled some details about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 getting a size boost. Rumor has it the main foldable screen could stretch to 8 inches, with the cover display hitting 6.5 inches.

For comparison, the Z Fold 6 sports a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch outer one.

There's also a good chance the next model could come with an upgraded main camera, possibly hitting 200MP. That’s a major jump from the 50MP sensor in the current version.

Performance and durability upgrades

Inside, the next foldable is expected to pack the faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. As for durability, the rumor points to a higher IP rating for better dust and water resistance. For comparison, the current Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating, so the new model could come with even tougher protection against the elements.

The new device might have a slimmer design, possibly as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded. There’s also talk of a smoother fold, with less of a noticeable crease on the inside screen.

On top of that, a bigger vapor chamber is expected, which would help keep things cool during heavy tasks like gaming, improving long-term performance.