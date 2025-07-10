What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s $899 price tag sounds tempting, until you realize none of the big three U.S. carriers are playing ball.

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are all sitting this one out, leaving the Flip 7 FE off their shelves (and financing plans).

Boost Mobile and Xfinity Mobile are apparently offering the phone for free with certain postpaid plans, which might just tempt you into a switch.

For those eager to snag a foldable without completely emptying their wallets, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might have seemed like a dream come true with its $899 price tag. However, if you were hoping to waltz into a Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile store and add it to your existing plan with convenient financing, you're out of luck.

As spotted by SamMobile, the big three U.S. carriers have collectively decided to give the Z Flip 7 FE a wide berth.

Right now, your choices are slim. You can grab the unlocked model straight from Samsung’s online store or try your luck at places like Best Buy or Amazon. Either way, you're looking at paying full price or hopping on Samsung’s payment plan, neither of which quite hits like those sweet carrier promos.

Some underdogs step up

Now, before you completely despair, there are a couple of small-time players who are actually offering the device. Boost Mobile and Xfinity Mobile are apparently offering the Z Flip 7 FE for free with certain postpaid plans, as spotted by Android Authority.

So, if you've been looking for an excuse to switch carriers, Samsung might have just given you one, albeit for a phone that the big players are apparently side-eyeing.

It’s not like Samsung didn’t try to give the FE some shine. It comes with all the expected trimmings of the Flip series, minus a few high-end frills to keep the price down. That makes it a sweet deal for anyone curious about foldables but not ready to drop flagship cash.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Why the cold shoulder?

There’s no official explanation yet, which just fuels the confusion. Maybe Samsung didn’t want to cannibalize its flagship foldables. Maybe carriers weren’t thrilled with the specs-to-price ratio. Or maybe the logistics didn’t pan out in time for launch.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that if you want the Z Flip 7 FE in the U.S., you’ll need to skip the carrier stores and go straight to the source.

On the bright side, unlocked buyers won’t have to deal with bloatware or the usual maze of carrier-specific delays when it comes to updates.