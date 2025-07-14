Yes, this T-Mobile deal will actually give you a FREE Galaxy Z Flip 7 without a trade-in — here's how it works

Samsung's newest lineup of foldable phones may not hit store shelves until July 25th, but there are already a ton of Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals if you know where to look. One T-Mobile deal, in particular, deserves some special attention: buy the phone and add a line with the Experience Beyond or Experience More plan and the Big Three carrier will give you enough promo credits to make the foldable phone 100% free!

No trade-in is required, and T-Mobile will even hook you up with a free storage boost to 512GB AND waive the $35 activation fee. Why wait for the release date when the early offers are this good?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB: $1,219.99 FREE with qualified line at T-Mobile The new Galaxy Z Flip 7 was just unveiled last week, but you can already get the flip phone for 100% FREE by adding a line with T-Mobile's Experience Beyond or Experience More plan. It's one of the very few preorder deals that doesn't require a trade-in, plus T-Mobile is sweetening the offer by throwing in a free storage upgrade and waiving the activation fee.

Scheduled for release on July 25th, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is easily the most impressive Samsung flip phone yet, sporting an upgraded super-thin design and loads of powerful new hardware.

The most noticeable upgrade may be the Z Flip 7's new edge-to-edge "FlexWindow" cover display, which extends across the outer frame and gives the device an extremely sleek appearance (not unlike the Motorola Razr Ultra). Both the inner and outer displays are AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rates, and the FlexWindow also utilizes Samsung's Vision Booster technology so you can use the screen in any light.

Things are just as impressive under the hood, as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 boasts the powerful Exynos 2500 processor with all of the latest Galaxy AI-boosted software features. The phone also features seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed, and the 4,300mAh battery is the largest ever used in a Z Flip device.

The only problem is that the $1,099.99 price tag may put the Z Flip 7 out of reach for some folks, which is all the more reason why the T-Mobile deal above is so, so sweet.