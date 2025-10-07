This underrated Samsung flip phone just scored a 21% discount during Amazon Prime Day

Some of the year's best Samsung Galaxy deals always go live around Amazon Prime Day, and this fall's sale event is no different. Right now, buyers can get 21% off on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, bringing the price tag down to just $760. The so-called "Fan Edition" of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with the same physical build and form factor, but with slightly lowered specs and a cheaper price tag.

The Z Flip 7 FE has a vibrant 6.7-inch internal screen with a 3.4-inch cover screen, both sporting vibrant AMOLED displays. While the FE model comes with a slightly less powerful Exynos CPU, slower charging, and a downgraded 10MP selfie cam, it still competes well with more budget-friendly competitors such as the Motorola Razr.

This particular deal is for the 256GB storage configuration of the flip phone, and it's available in both Black and White variants. You can also downgrade to the base-level 128GB version or upgrade to the 512GB version.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (256GB): $959.99 $759.99 for Amazon Prime Day For a limited time, the slightly more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has gone on sale for $200 off for Prime Day, representing a 21% discount on the flip phone. It has a good-looking 6.7-inch inner display, a 3.4-inch outer display, and a powerful suite of cameras featuring an ultrawide lens.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good discount on the otherwise-expensive category of modern flip phones; you want a phone with a cover display that's highly functional and nice to use; you prefer having a phone with a long-term software update promise.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the non-FE edition of the Z Flip 7 for optimal performance levels with a more powerful CPU; you're not looking to spend over $750 on a phone; you need a phone with fast charging capabilities.

The past few years have brought with them a broader range of flip phone options, and today's best flip phones are worthy contenders among the larger market. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is one of our favorites, the FE offers a lighter spec load in the same packaging, ultimately giving it a lower price tag—even before this discount.

The Z Flip 7 FE has a lower-powered Exynos 2400 processor, and while the 10MP selfie camera is a little bit less capable, the rest of the cameras are still the same. Additionally, it still comes with the beautiful AMOLED 3.4-inch cover screen and 6.7-inch main screen, which boast 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates, respectively.

The Z Flip 7 FE also gets 8GB of RAM for decent multitasking abilities, as well as a 4,000mAh battery and an IP48 water and dust resistance rating. While users do complain about the 25W wired charging being a bit too slow for the price point, this doesn't seem to be a dealbreaker for most.