The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a strong phone like last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it feels dated compared to the new Flip 7, and lacks a real purpose. Look past the lack of color and character, and you have a great phone, but you should only buy it at the right price.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is Samsung’s first attempt at making a more affordable flip phone, following Motorola’s established playbook with its entry-level products like the Razr 2025.

As the story goes, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is designed for price-conscious consumers and offers a pared-down version of last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 — and this year's flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 — at a 30% saving.

This sounds appealing, except the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still widely available at a discounted price from many of the same affordable retailers and carriers that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is destined for.

Despite this confusing market positioning, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a solid phone that excels in several areas, but it lacks some of the soul that makes flip phones feel special. Much of this is related to the design, an area where the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE struggles against its chief rival in the US.

It’s perfect if you want a no-frills flip phone, but if you want a phone that elicits emotion, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE falls short. At a lower price than at launch, it could be a fantastic deal, as long as the Flip 6 isn’t also discounted.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and availability

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE starts at $899.99 for the 128GB version, with the 256GB storage variant costing $60 more. However, at the time of writing, Samsung is currently still running its pre-order promotion, discounting the 256GB version to a lower price.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is available in just two colors — Black and White. Unlike the Flip 6, there are no additional color options, nor any colors exclusive to Samsung’s direct sales channels like its online and physical stores.

The premise of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is that it’s affordable enough for MVNOs to offer it for free, or close to it. So far, Boost Mobile is the only one to do so, with the carrier offering up to $899 off the handset price with an unlimited data plan from $65 per month. The best part? There’s no trade-in requirement. As for the main carriers, you won’t find the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE there. Instead, these carriers are focusing on providing the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Design & display

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

The same folder-like design as the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Refined and polished in-hand experience

Lack of colors makes it feel not very interesting

If you’ve tried a recent Samsung flip phone, you’ll find the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE instantly familiar as it is virtually identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's a polished folding phone experience, even if I find the front screen limiting (more on that below).

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has the same weight and measurements as the Flip 6, but it's thinner and lighter than the Razr 2025, which is wider, thicker, and heavier — yet the textured finish on the latter makes it more comfortable to hold in the hand.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

The squared design isn't the most friendly in the hand, and it can be uncomfortable in certain positions to grip the phone for a long time. That said, it’s a necessary design to enable the different flex modes. The hinge is fantastic and allows you to keep the phone open across a broad range of degrees, and like the Flip 6, there's plenty of nifty software tricks to optimize the experience in this mode.

Unfolded, the main display is the same 6.7-inch display found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. While the crease is more pronounced than on the Flip 7, it’s still an excellent all-around display.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

The cover display measures 3.4 inches with a folder-like design, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It’s the same as the Flip 6, except this year’s model is significantly brighter at 2,600 nits of peak brightness. Like most flip phones, you can also use the cover display as a viewfinder to take selfies using the main cameras. That said, the larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 makes the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE feel dated.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE design is as strong as the Flip 6 last year, but while using the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, I’ve discovered that something is missing. It's taken me weeks to pinpoint it: it's lacking character.

Some of this is due to Samsung's choice of colors, or complete lack of them. I think Samsung completely missed the mark here; while the black and white color options are standard, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE goes up against the Razr 2025, which comes in several colors, including a gorgeous green colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Mostly-flagship specs sheet similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Notable changes in processor from Qualcomm to last-gen Exynos 2400

Only 8GB of RAM limits its capabilities

Much like the design, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has virtually identical specs to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, except for one key package: the processor and RAM.

Whereas Qualcomm has powered almost all of Samsung's foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE ditches Qualcomm in favor of Samsung's own Exynos 2400 processor. Samsung is using the same 4nm fab process used to create the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Flip 6, but that was Qualcomm’s flagship processor at the time, and the Exynos is a step below.

In daily usage, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's performance is mostly acceptable, but there's a noticeable lag compared to the best Android phones at this price. The RAM may also cause this, as Samsung has paired this processor with just 8GB of RAM, a notable downgrade from the 12GB used in the Flip 6.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE spes Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Processor Exynos 2400 Display Main display:

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

1080 x 2640 pixels (426 ppi)

120Hz, HDR10+

2600 nits (peak) Cover Display:

3.4-inch Super AMOLED

720 x 748 pixels (306 ppi)

60Hz, 2600 nits (peak) OS Android 16

Up to 7 major updates

One UI 8 Storage 128 GB / 256 GB RAM 8 GB Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Battery 4,000 mAh Li-Ion Charging 25W wired

50% in 30 mins

15W wireless

4.5 reverse wireless Dimensions Unfolded:

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm Folded:

85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm Weight 187 grams

Look beyond the processor, and you'll mostly get a flagship phone with nearly identical specs to last year’s flagship.

As long as you don't need the absolute best performance, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE delivers a solid experience. Yes, it does struggle under heavy load, but no more so than the Razr 2025, so this is probably to be expected in this cheap flip phone category.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Cameras

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

A fantastic all-around camera

Class-leading camera performance

Some stutter caused by Exynos

One area where the lag is particularly pronounced is in the camera, with some photos facing noticeable delays in capturing the image after you press the shutter button. This has led to some blurry pictures and frustration towards the phone, but aside from this, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE camera actually stands out as being among the best on a flip phone.

It features the same triple camera array as the Flip 6, meaning it still boasts a flagship camera. The camera is significantly better than the Razr 2025, and just as capable as the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Like many phones, the 50MP main camera also offers 2x in-sensor cropping, as well as 4x and 10x presets. The latter is very capable and outperforms Motorola’s base folding phone. Yes, it’s not as capable as the Galaxy S25 Ultra or flip phones like the Huawei Pura X, but it is more capable than the similar dual-camera array on the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge.

Image 1 of 12 1x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 2x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 4x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 10x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 1x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 2x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 4x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 10x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 1x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 2x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 4x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia) 10x (Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Given the camera specs are identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it’s no surprise that the Flip 7 FE camera provides essentially the same in real-world performance as well. Yes, the former is faster at processing and the latter sometimes struggles when capturing multiple photos in short succession, but otherwise, it’s essentially the same camera experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Battery and charging

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Near identical battery life to the Galaxy Z Flip 6

The 25W charging speed is below average

Battery is notably smaller than the Razr 2025

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE also features the same battery and charging specifications as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and unsurprisingly, it has virtually identical battery life as well. That means the 4,000 mAh battery delivers the same four to six hours of screen time on a full charge as previous years, although overall longevity has improved slightly to around 27 hours.

These specifications are pretty standard amongst Samsung flip phones, but it’s not quite as straightforward: the Razr 2025 costs $100 less and has a bigger 4,500 mAh battery with 30W charging. It works out to be slightly slower than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, but as far as longevity goes, the Razr 2025 lasts considerably longer.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

That’s not to say the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's battery life is bad; rather, it could be significantly improved. The battery should offer a full day’s usage for many customers, but if you are a heavy user, you may need to charge it before the end of the day.

The 25W charging is slightly faster overall than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Flip 7. A 15-minute charge boosts the battery to 30%, while a 30-minute charge boosts it to 53%, an increase of 4% and 7%, respectively, over the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, it’s around 10% slower than the 30W charging on the Razr 2025. Total charge time on the Flip 7 FE is 1 hour and 30 minutes, eight minutes faster than the Flip 6, but over half an hour slower than the Razr 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Software

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Excellent experience once you unfold the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

An extremely limiting Cover Screen experience

Unlike Motorola, which has adopted an approach that treats the cover display like a small phone, Samsung has opted to build a more curated experience with optimized widgets and panels. For some users, this is more than acceptable, but if you’re used to the Razr experience, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will likely leave you wanting.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

That said, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE benefits from the same improvements to Good Lock as the Flip 7, specifically that Samsung has significantly reduced the number of steps needed to enable any app to run on the Cover Display.

Despite this, it’s still more convoluted than Motorola’s approach, and while it’s nice to see Samsung iterate and improve this experience each year, there are still several improvements that I’d like to see.

If you’re wondering why someone would buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE over the Razr 2025, the software could yet prove to be a key reason, as we have found many reasons to enjoy using One UI 8 since the beta first landed earlier this year. Motorola has backed its folding phone with three years of software updates and four years of security updates, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is supported by seven years of both updates. This means it’ll last considerably longer than Motorola’s base folding phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: competition

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE poses a conundrum for Samsung and carriers. On one hand, it offers the best of the Galaxy Z Flip 6; on the other, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still widely available, features the same specifications, better color choices, and is usually available for cheaper. If the prices are identical, choose the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for its colors.

However, it's also wroth considering the Moto Razr 2025. This is one of my favorite phones right now as Motorola's approach to the Cover Screen is significantly better than Samsung, with the ability to run any app, a host of optimized panels inclduing games, and several tricks to take advantage of the form factor.

The Razr 2025 is $100 cheaper and available from all major carriers; it also comes in vibrant colors and has better battery and charging. The key downsides? Performance and camera aren't as good as Samsung, and Motorola's software commitment of three major updates is less than half Samsung's commitment of seven.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

You should buy this if...

You want a no-frills affordable flip phone

You want the best flip phone camera

You care about how long your phone will be supported

You should not buy this if...

You want the best battery life

You want a full-featured Cover Display

You can get the Flip 6 for the same or similar price

Flip phones are meant to elicit a feeling, but the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is distinct in just how indifferent I feel towards it. The lack of colors and dated front display design detracts considerably from what is ultimately a solid flip phone.

On one hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a great choice if you want a no-frills, more affordable folding phone, or if the camera is equally as important as the budget. Plus, at $300 lower than the Flip 7, it’s a compelling offering. However, it is not as convincing when you consider the alternatives, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Razr 2025.

Overall, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a fairly confusing product, it’s a solid phone on its own but hampered by last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the excellent Galaxy Z Flip 7. Against the growing competition, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE struggles to stand out even though it’s a good, if unspectacular, folding phone.