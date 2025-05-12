The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 marks yet another major step forward for the company's clamshell foldables. For the first time, the Razr Ultra 2025 features a flagship processor, helping to make the smartphone a complete package.

However, Motorola is charging a pretty penny for the Razr Ultra 2025. It retails for $1,299, which is the same price as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and $200 more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is also more expensive than the highest-end Razr available last year.

That means, regardless of whether you're considering an upgrade from an existing foldable or are trying one for the first time, the high price of the latest Razr could be an obstacle. The good news is that the Razr Ultra 2025 is jam-packed with hardware upgrades and improvements. If you can look past the price hike, this is arguably the best clamshell foldable on the market.

Should you upgrade to the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 from an older Razr?

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is a solid buy for most Razr owners, as long as you don't have a Razr Plus 2024. If you do have a last-generation flagship, the answer is a bit trickier. The newer model has a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a slightly larger 7-inch pOLED foldable display, and a bigger 4,700mAh battery. Those are tangible upgrades, with the improved battery life being the most likely to impact daily use.

With that being said, it still doesn't seem like enough to convince users to pay $1,299 for a Razr Ultra 2025, less than a year after paying $999 for a Razr Plus 2024. Even with trade-in deals or accessory promotions, the value simply isn't there. That's especially true when considering that the Razr Plus 2024 has a telephoto camera capable of 2x zoom, which some could consider a better option than the Razr Ultra 2025's ultrawide camera, although Android Central's Derrek Lee thinks the ultrawide camera is the way to go.

For those reasons, if you own a Razr Plus 2024, it isn't worthwhile to upgrade to a newer model so soon, no matter how tempting the upgrades might be.

Holding a Motorola Razr Plus 2024 while it's closed with the cover screen illuminated and unlocked. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While there are too many similarities between the Razr Plus 2024 and the Razr Ultra 2025, that's not true of the other Razr models.

The Razr Plus 2023 and Razr 2024 feature the older clamshell design with smaller cover screens that aren't edge-to-edge. It might not jump out to you on the spec sheet, but the difference between the 3.6-inch pOLED cover screens on those models will feel a lot smaller than the 4-inch pOLED cover screen on the Razr Ultra 2025. That extra space makes using any app on the cover screen more manageable.

There's no question that the Razr Ultra 2025 will feel like a completely different device compared to even older models, like the Razr 2023, Razr 2022, and Razr 5G. It's worth the upgrade if you still enjoy the flip-style foldable form factor. Aside from all the aforementioned improvements, the latest model's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM will help it thrive with intensive tasks, including everything from gaming to AI.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The build quality improvements available on the Razr Ultra 2025 are hard to understate, too. The hinge is expected to feel smoother than older models, in part due to a new design with titanium reinforcements. The smartphone also has an IP48 water an dust-resistance rating, and stronger Gorilla Glass Ceramic covering the outer screen.

Should you upgrade to a Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 from a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola already had an edge on Samsung's foldables, since it offers an unrestricted cover screen experience. Meanwhile, the smaller cover screen on even the latest Galaxy Z Flip models can't be fully taken advantage of without using Good Lock. If you own the newest Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Motorola Razr Ultra might be worth the upgrade.

There are a few key things to consider before you take the leap from a Samsung to a Motorola foldable, though. For starters, remember that Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 in just a few months. It might be tempting to look at the Razr Ultra 2025's chip upgrade as a reason to switch sides, but the next Galaxy foldable could have a similar improvement.

More importantly, know that the software support experience on the Razr Ultra 2025 will be wildly different from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and older models. Motorola has notoriously poor software support, with Android OS upgrades taking a long time to become available, and experiencing major bugs after the fact. You're only guaranteed three Android OS upgrades if you buy a Razr Ultra 2025, compared to seven on the current Galaxy Z Flip 6.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung notably didn't have the best time rolling out One UI 7 to Galaxy Z Flip 6 owners, but it does still have a solid track record for software support. Plus, Galaxy foldables generally offer a more polished experience than Motorola foldables — even if the latter can be more useful and customizable.

Those that are disenfranchised with Galaxy Z Flip devices might enjoy the upgrade to the Razr Ultra 2025, but the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Generally weaker cameras and worse software support are real cons to switching from a Galaxy foldable. But the bigger, unrestricted cover screen and powerful hardware could be enough to overlook all that and pick up a Razr Ultra.

When it makes sense to buy the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Finally, if you're in the market for a new foldable, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is an excellent place to start. It's expensive, sure, but not by a massive margin compared to flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, or iPhone 16 Pro Max. With a truly flagship-caliber processor and a Motorola software experience that's quite similar to stock Android, the transition from a traditional smartphone to a Razr Ultra 2025 should be smooth.

It's also a neat upgrade from older Razr or Galaxy foldables, as the form factor really does get more durable and polished every year. However, foldable progress is slowing down a bit, so year-to-year upgrades aren't as impressive. Waiting a few years between foldable upgrades is certainly the right call, and those still rocking a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Razr Plus 2023 or older are sure to feel the Razr Ultra 2025's improvements in a big way.

But beyond the Razr Ultra, Motorola also launched two cheaper Razr models for 2025, and we've quickly broken down each device to help you determine which Razr 2025 model you should buy.