Motorola's new Razr 2025 lineup is here, and it includes a new member: the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. While the Razr Plus isn't going anywhere, the Razr Ultra now represents the company's top-of-the-line foldable offering. If you have the Razr Plus 2024, you'll want to compare the last-generation model to the Razr Ultra 2025 — not the Razr Plus 2025.

The Razr Ultra 2025 earns its new name with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a bigger internal display, and a 50MP selfie camera. However, all of that comes at a high cost. Specifically, the $1,299 sticker price of the Razr Ultra could be a deterrent for some, and the Razr Plus 2024 is only getting cheaper by comparison. That's why the older version could actually be the better value.

Let's break down the differences between the Razr Ultra 2025 and the Razr Plus 2024, so you can decide which one to buy or whether to upgrade.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024: Pricing and availability

Motorola's Razr Ultra 2025 will become available starting May 15, and pre-orders will start on May 7 at Best Buy, Amazon, and through Motorola's online store. It starts at $1,300, with a higher-priced 1TB storage configuration available and various carrier and trade-in deals optional. It's available in four Pantone colorways: Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail, and Cabaret.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSRP Storage/RAM Colors Motorola Razr Plus 2024 $999.99 256GB/12GB Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Paris Hilton Edition, Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 $1,299.99 512GB, 1TB/16GB Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Scarab, Pantone Mountain Trail, Pantone Cabaret

The last-generation Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is still available and has an official retail price of $1,000, but isn't sold at that price often anymore. Motorola, Best Buy, and Amazon all currently have the Razr Plus 2024 priced at $800, and that could drop lower once the Razr 2025 lineup is available. It's sold in one 256GB storage configuration in five colorways: Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, Paris Hilton Edition, and Mocha Mousse.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024: Design and display

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 and the Razr Plus 2024 have extremely similar dimensions, with the biggest differences between them being their weight. The Razr Plus 2024, at 189 grams, is 10 grams lighter than the Razr Ultra 2025. This could be enough to notice in your hand or a pocket, especially when the phone is closed. Otherwise, the Razr Ultra is slightly thicker, but the two clamshell foldables have the same general footprint.

Motorola significantly improved the Razr's durability with this year's lineup. The Razr Ultra 2025 now has an IP48 certification, adding dust resistance for the first time. It does have the same water-resistance rating as the Razr Plus 2024, but the older model is IPX8 and this has no dust protection.

Additionally, the Razr Ultra 2025 has a new Gorilla Glass Ceramic covering for the cover display. The Razr Plus 2024 only offers Gorilla Glass Victus, and lacks the titanium-reinforced hinge and new foldable display covering found on the new model.

At first glance, you might think that the Razr Ultra 2025 and the Razr Plus 2024 have the same cover screen. They do, for all intents and purposes, as they're both 4-inch pOLED panels with LTPO technology and 165Hz refresh rates. But the Razr Ultra 2025 has improved peak brightness capabilities, as it can hit 3,000 nits. The Razr Plus 2024 can only peak at 2,400 nits, which could make it harder to use outdoors.

The other small display tweak is that the Razr Ultra 2025 has a slightly larger inner screen. It's now using a 7-inch pOLED panel, which is ever-so-slightly bigger than the Razr Plus 2024's 6.9-inch pOLED screen. More importantly, the Razr Ultra 2025 can hit 4,500 nits of peak brightness, a significant improvement over the Plus 2024's 3,000-nit capabilities.

Motorola is deepening its collaboration with Pantone by offering unique colorways and an Alcantara material on the Razr Ultra 2025, but both that model and the Plus 2024 variant have equally-eccentric color and finish options.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024: Hardware and specs

Motorola is offering a truly flagship-caliber flip phone with the Razr Ultra 2025, and that starts with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset on the inside. It's built using Qualcomm's custom Oryon cores for improved performance and features an AI engine for on-device processing. Plus, the phone now has 16GB of memory for all that AI.

The Razr Plus 2024 is using a lower-tier Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip that's now a generation old, but it still should be more than capable for daily use. That's paired with 12GB of memory, which again should suffice. Both phones support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Plus 2024 OS Android 15 (Hello UX) Android 14 (Hello UX) Display (internal) 7-inch, pOLED, 464ppi, Super HD, LTPO 165Hz, HDR10+, 4,500 nits peak brightness 6.9-inch, pOLED, FHD+, 2640x1080, 413ppi, HDR10+, LTPO 165Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness Display (external) 4-inch, pOLED, 165Hz, LTPO, 3,000 nits peak brightness 4-inch, pOLED, 165Hz, LTPO, 2,400 nits peak brightness Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X + RAM Boost 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB or 1TB, UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.0 Rear Camera 1 50MP, f/1.8, 1.0μm, 12.6MP Quad Pixel Technology, 2.0μm, Instant all-pixel PDAF, OIS, Pantone Validated Color and Skin Tones 50MP, (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel), OIS, dual-pixel Focus Rear Camera 2 50MP ultrawide, f/2.0, 122° FOV, 0.6μm, 12.6MP Quad Pixel Technology, 1.2μm 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel), 2x optical zoom Selfie Camera 50MP, f/2.0, 0.64μm, 12.6MP, Quad Pixel Technology, 1.28μm 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Audio 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Security Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Protection IP48, Gorilla Glass Ceramic IPX8, Gorilla Glass Victus Battery 4,700mAh, 68W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging 4,000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging Dimensions (open) 73.99 x 171.48 x 7.19mm 74 x 171.4 x 7.1 mm Dimensions (closed) 73.99 x 88.12 x 15.69mm 74 x 88.1 x 15.3 mm Weight 199g 189g Colors Pantone Scarab, Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Cabaret Pantone Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, Hot Pink

In a way, the Razr Plus 2024 actually has a better camera system than the Razr Ultra 2025, since the former has a telephoto lens. It's a 50MP, f/2.0 telephoto that provides 2x optical zoom on the Razr Plus 2024. There's no optical zoom on the Razr Ultra, as the phone's secondary camera is a 50MP ultrawide with a 122-degree field of view.

The Razr Ultra 2025 has a new main camera: 50MP, f/1.8 sensor with Instant all-pixel PDAF and optical image stabilization. The Razr Plus 2024's main lens is quite similar, though, as it's also a 50MP sensor but with a f/1.7 aperture and only dual-pixel focus. The Razr Ultra 2025 is equipped with a 50MP selfie camera, while the Razr Plus 2024 has a 32MP selfie camera.

Of course, since these are foldables, you can always use the rear cameras as a selfie camera with the cover screen.

The new model ships with Android 15 out of the box, while the Razr Plus 2024 shipped with Android 14, and both are using Motorola's Hello UI skin. The Android 15 rollout for the Razr Plus 2024 is said to be ongoing, but the update has had numerous issues this far. Both phones have a meager update promise of 3 years of OS upgrades and an extra year of security updates.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024: Which should you buy?

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 certainly has the specs to command a $1,299 price tag, but there's no doubt that the Razr Plus 2024 is the better value. The phone still offers the same size cover screen, a capable Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and a telephoto lens for $500 less than the Ultra 2025 at the time of publishing. It's only getting cheaper, too.

But if you spring for the Razr Plus 2024, you're accepting a waning software support window that could only see your phone get two more Android OS upgrades — including the Android 16 update that's just months away.

For those that are willing to pay a lump sum for the best clamshell foldable money can buy in the U.S., the Razr Ultra 2025 is there. There are plenty of durability, performance, and display improvements that can be used to justify the upgrade. Even still, it may be a tall ask for customers to pay the same price as a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for a Motorola phone in 2025.

