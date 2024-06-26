How many software updates will the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 receive? Best answer: Three years of OS updates and four years of bi-monthly security updates. It may not seem like much, but it's better than the Moto G34 that will only get one Android upgrade.

When looking for your next phone, it's important to see how many software updates it'll receive. The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 has fewer updates than other models, such as the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is promised eight years of software and security updates. This is only one update more than the Galaxy S24 series, which promises seven years of updates. Another Android phone that offers the same number of updates as the Razr Plus 2024 is the Motorola Edge Plus 2023, with the same three Android upgrades and four years of patching.

While three years of software updates and four years of security patches might not seem extensive, it surpasses the support offered for many other Motorola phones. For example, the Moto G 5G series phone only gets one Android OS update and three years. With only one upgrade, users are shortly left out of the loop regarding the latest features.

Motorola has a reputation for not being very generous regarding model updates. That's why it's best to research before committing to a specific model, especially if the phone you want to buy is a budget model. Budget models usually get one or two years of updates. Even if you're happy with the number of updates the phone will get, Motorola is slow in rolling out those promised updates.

If you're unsure whether your phone will get that update, you can try using Motorola's online tool. It's an easy-to-use tool where you'll need to answer some questions, such as where you purchased your phone, and click on some models Motorola will show you. If you don't see your Moto model in the listed options, your phone will not get any more software updates.

Software updates fall into two main categories: major and minor. Usually released annually, major updates introduce significant changes like new features, interface redesigns, and enhancements. Minor updates focus on bug fixes and smaller feature additions.

Major updates involve you going from Android 13 to Android 14. Android 15 will bring all sorts of new features you won't want to miss out on—for example, better multitasking, partial screen recording, audio sharing, notification cooldown, and more.

Minor updates, on the other hand, bring bug fixes or more minor features. These security updates can be so small that you might not even notice your phone received one. You'll likely get more of these types of updates after a major software update since they usually come with issues. You can quickly check to see if your phone has a software update pending by going to Settings > System updates. The steps may vary depending on your model phone, but they should not differ too much.

