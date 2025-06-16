Motorola confirms which phones will get updated to Android 16
There are some key models missing, and a release timeline is still unknown.
What you need to know
- Motorola has started to confirm which models of its smartphones will get the update to Android 16.
- The list of phones that will get Android 16 includes the entire Motorola Razr 2025 series and some older and midrange models.
- However, we still don't have a concrete release timeline for Motorola's Android 16 rollout just yet.
Android 16's stable release is already out in the wild on Google Pixel devices, but other OEMs are set to offer upgrades starting "in the coming months," according to Google. Ahead of that expected release window, Motorola has begun confirming which of its phone models will get the upgrade to Android 16.
Motorola tends to trickle these confirmations out slowly with each Android OS release, so if your phone isn't listed here, don't worry — it could be added in the future.
The company's Android 16 upgrade confirmations were spotted by YTechB, and are available on the company's support pages on a per-model basis. It includes many popular flagship models, a few smaller mid-rangers, and also omits a few popular and recent devices, like the Motorola Razr 2024.
These are the Motorola phone models confirmed to be receiving the Android 16 update, per the company's support pages:
- Motorola Razr Plus 2024
- Motorola Razr 2025
- Motorola Razr Plus 2025
- Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
- Moto G Power 2025
- Moto G 2025
- Motorola G Stylus 2025
- Moto G56
- Moto G86
- Moto G86 Power
- Moto G85
- Moto G75
- Moto G55
- Motorola Edge 2025
- Motorola Edge 60 Pro
- Motorola Edge 60
- Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 60 Stylus
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola
Here's what the individual listings for each Motorola phone looks like on the company's support website. You can see the current update status, and critically, the Next OS field now lists Android 16 as the upcoming software update for select models.
It's worth noting that we still don't know exactly when Motorola will start rolling out Android 16 to its devices, or which models will get the update first. Motorola doesn't have the best track record when it comes to speedy Android OS upgrades, but the Android 15 rollout was fairly smooth.
Google recently confirmed third-party OEMs will start offering upgrades "in the coming months," but that doesn't guarantee Motorola will be one of the first to do so.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.