Motorola confirms which phones will get updated to Android 16

What you need to know

Motorola has started to confirm which models of its smartphones will get the update to Android 16.

The list of phones that will get Android 16 includes the entire Motorola Razr 2025 series and some older and midrange models.

However, we still don't have a concrete release timeline for Motorola's Android 16 rollout just yet.

Android 16's stable release is already out in the wild on Google Pixel devices, but other OEMs are set to offer upgrades starting "in the coming months," according to Google. Ahead of that expected release window, Motorola has begun confirming which of its phone models will get the upgrade to Android 16.

Motorola tends to trickle these confirmations out slowly with each Android OS release, so if your phone isn't listed here, don't worry — it could be added in the future.

The company's Android 16 upgrade confirmations were spotted by YTechB, and are available on the company's support pages on a per-model basis. It includes many popular flagship models, a few smaller mid-rangers, and also omits a few popular and recent devices, like the Motorola Razr 2024.

These are the Motorola phone models confirmed to be receiving the Android 16 update, per the company's support pages:

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Motorola Razr 2025

Motorola Razr Plus 2025

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Moto G Power 2025

Moto G 2025

Motorola G Stylus 2025

Moto G56

Moto G86

Moto G86 Power

Moto G85

Moto G75

Moto G55

Motorola Edge 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola

Here's what the individual listings for each Motorola phone looks like on the company's support website. You can see the current update status, and critically, the Next OS field now lists Android 16 as the upcoming software update for select models.

(Image credit: Future)

It's worth noting that we still don't know exactly when Motorola will start rolling out Android 16 to its devices, or which models will get the update first. Motorola doesn't have the best track record when it comes to speedy Android OS upgrades, but the Android 15 rollout was fairly smooth.

Google recently confirmed third-party OEMs will start offering upgrades "in the coming months," but that doesn't guarantee Motorola will be one of the first to do so.