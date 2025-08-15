What you need to know

A new Pixel 10 Pro Fold leak brings the entire spec sheet, ahead of its launch next week.

The leak doubles down on the rumor that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be the first foldable to get an IP68 rating as well as support for Qi2.

The leak suggests that, despite being announced on Aug.20, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could see a delayed sale in October.

As we inch closer to the Made by Google event, we've been seeing leaks come in back-to-back. The most recent one comes from WinFuture, which seems to have got a hold of the entire spec sheet of Google's upcoming foldable, Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The spec sheet posted by the publication backs all the previous rumors we've heard about the device. To begin with, its display, the foldable is expected to have a larger 6.4-inch external display with a maximum refresh rate of 60 to 100 Hertz and an increased maximum brightness. The resolution of the outer screen is expected to be 2364x1080 pixels, sporting 3000 nits of max brightness.

As previous leaks have indicated, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to see thinner bezels on the external screen, which gives users a wider screen to play with. This was also confirmed in Google's teaser that was posted two days ago, giving viewers a full look at its rear panel and internal display.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The leak also details the device's internal display, which is said to be identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, measuring 8 inches diagonally, but could see increased brightness reaching 3000 nits. Under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will supposedly sport the new G5 Tensor chipset with a Titan M2 chip for security. As seen in Evan Blass' leak last week, this one all but confirms the fact that the device will show up with a 5015 mAh battery that can last for over 24 hours and up to 72 hours with extreme power saving mode."

Additionally, the website notes that the Fold will reach 50% in 30 minutes with a 30W USB-C PPS charger. Speaking of charging, chatter on the block is that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be the first foldable ever to get Qi2 support, with the rumored "PixelSnap," wireless charging system, which allows charging at 15 W.

The website states that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will show up with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which would be a game-changer if it were true, considering the device would be the first foldable to ever see such durability. This is backed by its aviation-grade aluminum body, ultra-thin internal glass, as well as foldable glass.

(Image credit: Google / YouTube)

Other known and rumored specs include the device's camera array, which is said to remain the same as its predecessor, with a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto zoom lens. The website notes a possible change with the maximum optical magnification, which could be up by a factor of 10. This could give us zoomed-in images with better detail.

The device is expected to come in three storage options (256GB / 512GB / 1TB) and two colorways: Moonstone and Jade. The leak claims that the device will get 7 years of Android updates, as well as security updates and feature drops. Lastly, the device is said to come with Android 16 out of the box and Gemini's latest capabilities. While the device is all set to launch in a week, you might to be able to get your hands on one until October, as the tech giant has reportedly run into "supply chain issues."

While this leak seems extremely comprehensive, it's important to note that some features mentioned in leaks don't make it to the device itself. But the wait isn't for much long.

For more news and information on Google's upcoming phones, check out our Ultimate Guide.