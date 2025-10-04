Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google's genuine Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 parts have reportedly been spotted on iFixit for consumers doing self-repairs.

The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro's screens are more expensive this year, running consumers $159 and $249, respectively.

Google's original Pixel Fold had an incredible (and understandable) $899 price tag; however, the Pixel 10's prices mirror the Pixel 8's.

Google's latest Pixel series has been out for a while now, and self-repairs are a focus it's starting to make good on with iFixit.

A post by 9to5Google draws attention to Google's Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro repair parts, which are now listed on iFixit. The company offers an array of genuine Pixel parts for users to purchase and fix their devices (hopefully you don't have to), as well as the tools you'll need to get the job done. However, the publication clocked something interesting: some of this year's parts are a little more expensive.

The dedicated page for the Pixel 10 shows repair parts for its screen, front camera, rear cover, battery, and rear camera. However, consumers may notice a price jump for its display. If you're looking to repair your Pixel 10's screen, it'll run you $159, a $20 jump from the cost to repair the Pixel 9's display. The rear cover also went up in price over last year's by $30 to $89. Fortunately, the Pixel 10's battery is a bit cheaper, as that goes for $42 (a $10 difference).

When you get to the Pixel 10 Pro, that device's screen goes for a whopping $249. That's nearly a $40 increase from the Pixel 9 Pro's screen from iFixit last year.

The rear cover also went up by a few bucks to $99. Google's genuine rear cameras are cheaper this year, running for $199, and its battery is also the same as the base model, going for $42. The publication highlights Google's addition of self-repair guides for its latest models, too.

These genuine parts are expensive

(Image credit: Google)

Google's been working with iFixit for years now, pushing genuine parts to the company for consumers, such as the original Pixel Fold. This is a bit of a wild care scenario, considering the Pixel Fold is a foldable, but that device was incredibly expensive for consumers. The most expensive piece, kind of like what we're seeing with the Pixel 10, was its internal display at $899. The price skipped to $909 if you were purchasing the Fold's kit.

The external was much more manageable (by comparison) at $159.

Funny thing is, when you compare these Pixel 10 prices to the Pixel 8 series, they're pretty similar. The base Pixel 8's screen went for $160 ($159 Pixel 10), and the Pixel 8 Pro went for $230, which is just $20 less than the Pixel 10 Pro. Consumers have, unfortunately, been exposed to such pricing fluctuations before, and that'll probably continue. The advancements Google continues to implement in its phones, like other OEMs, always change the narrative for the end-user.