iFixit begins selling official Google's Pixel 8 series parts and tools for at-home repairs

What you need to know

Google and iFixit have partnered to provide official replacement parts and tools for the Pixel 8 series.

The replacement parts are now available, and are relatively affordable, including all the parts and tools needed for a given repair.

The Google Pixel 8 series isn't a complete win for the right-to-repair movement since some components cannot be acquired through iFixit.

Google took a big step today for the longevity of the Pixel 8 series, since it has promised an industry-leading seven years of full OS upgrades. But while we've praised this move, it'll only be relevant if the phones' hardware can last as long as their software.

Google has made genuine parts and tools for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro through a partnership with iFixit (via Android Police). Commonly-replaced components like screens, cameras, and batteries can be purchased without much hassle. These repair kits come with all the parts and tools needed to complete the fix, which is good for people who might not have a toolkit at home.

Self-service repair is generally considered to be a good alternative to taking your smartphone to Google for a fix, or simply buying a new one. Repairing devices keeps them from becoming e-waste, and that's good news for the environment. Similarly, purchasing parts instead of taking a broken phone to Google will be a cheaper option to keep your phone up-and-running.

Google and iFixit have done a stellar job making replacement batteries available for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at an ultra-low price point. Batteries are consumable parts that will wear down over time, and that's why people notice their phones dying quicker than usual as they age. Replacing the battery might make a Pixel 8 feel fresh a few years down the road, and the repair kit costs just $43 from iFixit.

Other major parts are more expensive, though. A rear case replacement for the Pixel 8 costs $143, while a new screen will run you $160. For the Pixel 8 Pro, a rear case costs $173 and a new screen is priced at $230. These costs are up slightly when compared to the Pixel 7 series. For example, a screen costs $20 more on the Pixel 8 and $17 more on the Pixel 8 Pro this year.

More parts are available for the Pixel 8 series, like the rear case and the front-facing camera. However, you still can't get a new motherboard for a Pixel phone from iFixit. Since the USB-C port is soldered to the main board, if that breaks, you're out of luck in terms of getting a genuine replacement part.

The availability of parts for the Pixel 8 series is great for the right-to-repair movement, but not everyone should be performing at-home repairs. For that reason, official Google repairs and independent shops are still around to help out.