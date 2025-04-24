What you need to know

Google has kickstarted an Extended Repair Program for users with a Pixel 7a.

This comes off the back of it identifying issues of "battery swelling," which could lead to a bulging rear panel and quicker than normal battery drain.

If users have an impacted device, they must run through the checks to see if they're eligible to see their next steps.

Google's had to run similar programs for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 4 XL, as well as a few Fitbit devices earlier this year.

Google has reportedly identified a problematic battery issue plaguing the Pixel 7a and is detailing your next steps if affected.

The company published a support document for the Pixel 7a's Extended Repair Program, which concerns a "battery swelling" issue (via 9to5Google). User reports may have tipped Google off about this issue. The company states it has "determined that certain Pixel 7a phones may experience unexpected battery swelling." Battery swelling is a serious issue that consumers should deal with accordingly should their device shows signs of it.

Google states you can identify instances of battery swelling if the back of your phone is bulging/appears thicker than usual. Moreover, you'll notice small gaps around the edge of your phone, indicating the battery is pressing against and lifting its back panel.

Once you've checked to see if your Pixel 7a is eligible, Google says impacted devices can receive "one battery replacement at no charge" through its battery replacement program. Additionally, Google will conduct a thorough inspection of the device to ensure you can receive this treatment. Keep in mind that if your battery displays any sign of liquid damage, sharp object exposure, or "excessive force," that may void your eligibility for a free replacement through the program.

A Familiar Tune

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Once you've gone through the checks, Google says users should find mail-in and walk-in repair center options. Those in the U.S. and India will find both options available; however, others in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Singapore will only have the repair center choice available.

Also, these countries, excluding the U.S. and India, will find a few appeasement options for their Pixel 7a troubles. Such options include a $200 payment (converted to a user's local currency).

Google has a history of running repair programs for its Pixel phones, like the Pixel 8 in 2024. Users reported screen issues for a few months, prompting the company to take action and solve the issues: vertical lines and randomly turning green. If consumers had an "Impacted Device," Google was granting a three-year extended warranty to cover users. If we're talking battery-specific issues, Google's Pixel 4 XL suffered power-related problems, but Fitbit devices had issues recently, too.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Users may remember from January when Fitbit drew awareness about overheating issues with the Sense and Versa 3. Google delivered an official statement about the problem, stating it "poses a potential risk for users and requires an immediate firmware update."