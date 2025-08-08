Beyond the Alphabet (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Beyond the Alphabet is a weekly column that focuses on the tech world both inside and out of the confines of Mountain View.

Time flies when you're having fun, right? Well, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold made me realize that Google's taking the foldable form-factor seriously, even if it hasn't dipped its toes into the flip-style yet. So with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold around the corner, it's a good time to reflect before I need to decide whether to upgrade or not.

Since its release, I've basically been going back and forth between the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 6. On a few rare occasions, I just tossed a spare SIM into one of them, ditched my iPhone, and just carried two foldables for a couple of days. It's not something I really recommend, but as long as your pockets are big enough and you're wearing a belt, it's manageable.

The hardware holds up

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Until the original Pixel Fold was finally unveiled, I had been clamoring for Google to join the parade before it was too late. Then the Pixel Fold landed, and while I was elated to see my wishes become reality, I came to the realization that Google might not be cut out for this kind of hardware.

Then came the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and to this day, I'm still flabbergasted by the stark difference between the two phones. In my initial impressions piece, I said that Google "really went for the 'Pixel 5 to Pixel 6' upgrade path, and if it weren't for the 'G' on the back, I'd go so far as to say these were made by completely different companies." That sentiment still rings true today.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Sure, the phone is still slippier than I would like, but that's been remedied with the Thinborne MagSafe case. It adds hardly any extra thickness to the phone, but gives me MagSafe support, something that I'm hoping will actually end up in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Besides that, I really haven't had much to complain about with the design. The cover screen is the same size as the Pixel 9 Pro, giving me a slab phone for one-handed use, but with the obvious benefit of unfolding into a Pixel Tablet Mini.

Where the software falls short

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

As for the software, I would be lying if I weren't a bit worried about how Google planned to combat the ongoing headaches when using apps on foldable phones. Samsung manages to clear some of the hurdles by including the "Multi-window" option to "force" apps into working via the Labs Settings.

Instead, Google took a different approach, which also played a major role in the overall design. When using two apps in split-screen portrait mode, the aspect ratio is practically identical to that of a traditional smartphone, meaning that it's basically like having an app open on two phones and holding them side-by-side. It's an ingenious solution to a seemingly unsolvable problem, given the sheer number of Android apps out there.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

However, that solution immediately falls apart as soon as you want to add a third app into the mix. With the Galaxy Z Fold, you can have three apps in split-screen, along with a few more in Pop-up View. OnePlus and Oppo have the Open Canvas, allowing you to have apps open, move them off-screen a bit, and then tap the edge of the app to bring it into focus.

With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, once you pick the two apps you want to use, that's all you've got. A common example for me was having two apps open and then needing to grab something from my password manager. Instead of being able to just have the app open in a floating window so I can grab what I need without leaving the app pair, the third app just takes over as the primary.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's more of an annoyance than anything else, but I can't help but wonder why Google hasn't added some type of implementation. I understand the desire to stand out and offer a different experience, but when every other foldable phone lets you open a floating window, it just feels like poor execution.

My favorite feature of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

What isn't poor execution is how invaluable the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera has been. No, it's not quite on the same level as the Pixel 9 Pro XL or Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of hardware, but that's not my point.

Google's "Made You Look" feature has become so important that my wife gets annoyed whenever she asks if I'm using the "Google Fold" and I regretfully inform her if I'm not. Our son is now almost 18 months old and is still distracted by everything and anything around him, unless he can hear Ms. Rachel.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

However, once I take out the phone and turn on Made You Look, that's where his attention immediately goes. And if I turn on the sound so he can hear the various noises from the different animals, good luck getting him to pay attention to anything else for a few minutes. But more often than not, that's plenty of time to snap some shots when he'd otherwise be trying to run away to plot his revenge.

I've been able to take some absolutely incredible and adorable pictures of him, and it wouldn't have been possible without the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Looking Ahead

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Obviously, I've rather enjoyed having the Pixel 9 Pro Fold by my side, and honestly, ever since sending it off to a colleague for additional testing, I miss having it. In addition to what I've already covered, I want to experiment with Google's new Canary Release Channel and see how far I can go in creating a Linux desktop environment on the phone.

If the Pixel 10 event wasn't right around the corner, I'd probably be very tempted to try and get another Pixel 9 Pro Fold, if not just for the Made You Look feature. But before we know it, Google will have unveiled the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and I don't want to waste an upgrade on my account beforehand.

That said, even if it weren't for the tsunami of leaks in recent days, leaving little to the imagination with Google's next foldable, I might have considered using the upgrade anyway.

I've already written about whether you should wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and even with the leaks, my feelings remain the same. But while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might have more features and a better camera, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will probably be my next daily carry, just as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold usurped the Z Fold 6.

