Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases 2024

The best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases elevate the look of the foldable that only comes in two shades, namely Porcelain and Obsidian. It also makes perfect sense to want to protect your nearly two thousand dollar investment with a sturdy protective cover.

Most of the cases for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are expensive because crafting a phone cover for a foldable is tricky. It requires a lot of clever engineering and design, and the case also needs to be made of high-quality materials. Fortunately, you can manage to get a very good Pixel 9 Pro Fold case for about $40 if you're super tight on budget. Let's look at all your best options, from the high-end options to the budget-friendly picks.

Check out all the best Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases

MOUS Super Thin for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $44.99 at MOUS Best overall MOUS is a high-end British smartphone accessory maker. We've tested several of their cases over the years and the quality is always top-notch. MOUS worked with Google to make the Super Thin series even thinner for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and to ensure the case's colors compliment the phone's colorways. The durable material and raised edges add impact absorption to the device. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 9 Pro Fold Check Amazon Best clear Spigen releases the Ultra Hybrid case with every launch, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was not left out. This basic clear case employs anti-yellowing technology, showcases the design of your foldable without endangering the device, and promises robust scratch and drop-proofing. Poetic Spartan Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold View at Amazon Best rugged Forget about bumps and scrapes, you could drop your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold directly on the pavement and it still wouldn't break with the Poetic Spartan Case on. Apart from boasting military-grade drop protection, it also adds a sturdy stand and a built-in screen guard. Thinborne Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case View at Amazon Best thin Don't add even more weight to the already-hefty Pixel foldable. With the ultra-slim Thinborne Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case, you get MagSafe support, decent shock absorption, and raised edges for drop protection. Despite being light and slim, the case is durable since it's made of robust 600D aramid fiber. TORRO Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Leather Wallet Case View at Amazon Best wallet Nobody does premium wallets like TORRO. The brand's Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Leather Wallet Case is made of top-grain genuine leather which ages over time. You don't need me to tell you how classy aged leather looks. The wallet folio has plenty of slots and it can also prop up the phone to act as a stand. TUDIA MergeGrip Magsafe Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case View at Amazon Best non-slip TUDIA's MergeGrip Magsafe Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case comes in just the one matte black hue. It has a dotted matrix-like texture on the back that adds a good amount of friction, preventing slips and falls. The bezels are raised to prevent damage from drops and it has MagSafe support baked in.

It's hard to choose just one Pixel 9 Pro Fold case with so many great options around

Choosing only one of the best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases to take home with you can be challenging. Identify your needs first and then match the right case to them. This will help you find the perfect protective case for your Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you value drop protection, aesthetics, and a narrow waistline, MOUS is the all-around champion. The British case maker has brought its popular Super Thin lineup to the latest Pixel foldable. You get two shades to choose from, both of which correspond with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's own color variants. This was intentional and curated in collaboration with Google, so you just know that the shade match will be phenomenal. The MOUS Super Thin for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is protective, stylish, and priced under $50, making it our best overall recommendation.

If you don't mind splurging a bit more to be able to use cool MagSafe accessories for Android with your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, check out the Thinborne Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case. It's pricey, but the quality of materials used is unmatched, especially in such a sleek form factor.