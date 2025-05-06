So many of the best Motorola Razr 2025 cases overlap with the ideal covers for the Motorola Razr 2024. This is because both petite foldables share the exact same dimensions, measuring 171.3 x 74 x 7.3mm when unfolded and 88.1 x 74 x 15.9mm when folded.

What does this mean? The selection of Motorola Razr 2025 cases available is insanely wide thanks to the backward compatibility with the last-gen Razr. This is also why even the most top-tier offerings are quite affordable.

Thus, I present to you the most ideal Motorola Razr 2025 cases that you should buy.

Feast your eyes on the best Motorola Razr 2025 cases

Fin2feel Magnetic Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Case View at Amazon Best overall The Motorola Razr 2025 is such a good-looking phone with unique textures. It would be a shame to cover it up. That's why this clear magnetic case is the best overall option. It's affordable, reasonably protective, and showcases the Razr 2025. Caka Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Case Kickstand View at Amazon Best with stand The Caka Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Case comes with a kickstand built into the hinge, adding both functionality and protection to the spine of the foldable. You can grab this multifunctional case in black, green, or orange. Poetic Spartan for Motorola Razr 2024 View at Amazon View at Amazon Best rugged As mentioned earlier, all Razr 2024 cases fit the Razr 2025. Therefore, it makes sense that the last-gen Poetic Spartan case is the perfect rugged cover for the Razr 2025. It boasts military-grade durability and guarantees 20ft drop protection. FNTCASE Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Translucent Matte Slim Case View at Amazon Best cheap pick This filthy cheap TPU case is slim, offers a matte finish, and is translucent. I have tested other FNTCASE cases before and they're built quite well. This Motorola Razr 2024/2025 cover has a tri-layered design adding 10ft drop resistance. CCSmall Crossbody Wallet Case for Motorola Razr 2024/2025 View at Amazon Best wallet case The CCSmall Crossbody Wallet Case fits both the Motorola Razr 2025 and its 2024 iteration. A crossbody wallet case is a great way to replace your purse. This puffy PU leather cover has so many card slots, but it is clunky too. RMOCR Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Clear Shockproof Cover View at Amazon Best clear case If you're hunting for a plain clear case, try the RMOCR Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Clear Shockproof Cover. The soft bits are reinforced by a tough rose gold frame and you get a lanyard for extra drop-proofing.

There's more than enough great Motorola Razr 2025 cases available

The best Motorola Razr 2025 cases come in various shapes, colors, and styles. You can go for a simple clear case or choose something flashy. The Razr 2025 is pretty robust on its own though, and it's one of the few phones I would use naked. Any case adds some level of drop protection, but generally the thicker the case the better the impact absorption, so it's never a bad idea to get one.

Since you can use Razr 2024 cases on the Razr 2025, you might want to hang on to its covers if you're upgrading devices. When buying new, however, the search might feel a little overwhelming. That's why I've curated this guide of the best cases you should get for your Razr 2025, depending on your needs.

The best overall pick is the Fin2feel Magnetic Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Case because it's affordably priced, adds 10ft drop protection, promises not to yellow over time, and has a magnetic ring on the back so you can use MagSafe and Qi2 accessories. A clear case like this also lets you admire the color of your Razr 2025 while keeping it fresh. For such a decent case, $14 is a pretty sweet price to pay.

Another highly functional option is the CCSmall Crossbody Wallet Case. This might be too bulky for some, and that $25 asking price isn't exactly cheap, but the colorways are unique, the crossbody strap is super useful, and the wallet slots are really generous. You could even prop up your Motorola Razr 2025 while watching something thanks to the wallet compartment.