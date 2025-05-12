The Razr Ultra 2025 is Motorola's trump card with the 2025 lineup. This lovely clamshell foldable has some powerful hardware, paired with fun colorways and a sleek design language. The internal 7-inch display is a tad larger than the Razr Plus 2025 while the cover screen is the same size, 4 inches.

To prevent accidental damage to either display, it's important to invest in some of the best Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 screen protectors. Here's what's on offer for now. This list might look small and somewhat sad, but we will be updating it periodically as more and more compatible screen protectors are released.

MOOISVS 2+2packs Screen Protector Moto Razr Ultra 2025 View at Amazon Best overall For $10, you get a good deal. The MOOISVS 2+2packs Screen Protector Moto Razr Ultra 2025 includes two clear camera lens protectors and two 4-inch front screen protectors, all of them made of shatter-proof 9H tempered glass. Zeking Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Privacy Tempered Glass Front Screen Protector View at Amazon Best for privacy Zeking promises a case-friendly experience with this privacy screen protector for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. Both the camera lens and front display protectors are made of robust tempered glass and have hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. Zeking 2 Set Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Camera Lens Protector View at Amazon Best lens protector This two-pack offers the best full-coverage protection for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025's camera lenses. Apart from the durability of the lens protectors, they also come with metal rims in various colors to match your Razr Ultra. MOOISVS Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Privacy Screen Protector TPU Check Amazon Best soft privacy protector TPU films such as these cans elf-heal from minor scratches and offer better touch response than glass. This is why this two-pack of lens and front screen guards from MOOISVS is suitable for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. Anbzsign 2 Pack Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Front Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector Check Amazon Best case-friendly Anbzsign's set of two camera lens and front screen protectors is constructed of flexible plastic so it fits the curves of the Razr Ultra 2025. These protectors can self-repair minor scratches and repel oil, dust, and other tidbits.

Motorola does not recommend peeling off the factory-installed screen protector, especially the one on the inside. These are glad tidings as there are no 7-inch Razr Ultra 2025 screen protectors available to purchase for now. First and third-party options are sure to launch in the coming weeks. In the meantime, focus on the external cover display instead as that's always exposed and therefore more vulnerable anyway.

There are a handful of front screen protectors for the 4-inch front display of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for sale right now. Happily, this includes both tempered glass and flexible plastic film options. On top of that, you can get privacy screen guards in both materials too.

The MOOISVS 2+2packs Screen Protector Moto Razr Ultra 2025 is the best overall choice when looking for a robust shatter-proof tempered glass front screen protector set. The kit includes two units of the front screen protector as well as two more units of camera lens protectors. However, the lens screen guards don't offer full coverage.

If you're worried about the lenses, I recommend the Zeking 2 Set Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Camera Lens Protector. It includes two pieces of durable tempered glass camera lens protectors with metal rims reinforcing the impact resistance. Plus, you can color match the metal rim to the shade of your Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 or your Razr Ultra 2025's phone case.