What Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 color should you buy?

Motorola surprised us with a third model with its 2025 lineup of foldables. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 comes in four stunning shades, all of which are on the Pantone standard of colors. Between attention-grabbing reds and beautiful wooden finishes, it's really hard business settling on one color.

If you can't decide what Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 color you should buy, here's an in-depth look at each of them and a guide to help you decide.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is available in four stunning shades

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 - Rio Red A real class act The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 looks like all the class in the world in the muted Rio Red offering. This deep warm hue of brick red is even more desirable for its vegan leather finish. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 - Scarab Subtle dark green Scarab is one of the deepest forest green hues I have ever laid eyes upon. With that intriguing Alcantara finish, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 doesn't make a bold statement but it surely catches the eye. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 - Mountain Trail Farm to table The uniquely named Mountain Trail variant of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is a champagne gold that looks metallic but is actually wooden. This option is perfect if you love natural elements and textures. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 - Cabaret Iconic pink How can we have a Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 that doesn't come in a vivid pink option? That would be nearly blasphemous at this point. Cabaret has a wonderfully detailed texture that suits this iconic colorway.

How to pick the right shade of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 to buy

Motorola has finally released a proper flagship, top-of-the-line foldable with a thousand-dollar price tag to match. It only makes sense that the most exciting foldable of the year so far should come in four colors that are the opposite of cliche. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 color is available in a quad of striking colors. Choosing the right one involves listening to your inner desires and color matching the Razr Ultra to your style.

Rio Red is all class and elegance. This deep brick red hue is warm, luxurious, and rich. It isn't as bright as some of the other reds we've seen from Motorola, but this might be a good thing for folks who prefer more muted shades. It's the most striking colorway to go for, especially in that timeless vegan leather finish.

The other hue that demands attention this time around is the wooden Mountain Trail variant in all of its champagne gold glory. It's almost deceptive to the eye because the wood somehow emanates a metallic texture. This captivating Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 colorway is my second recommendation if the Rio Red just isn't doing it for you. Mountain Trail has oomph and pizzaz, sure to dazzle you for all the years you hold on to your Razr Ultra.