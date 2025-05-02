Motorola just launched its latest Razr smartphones, which are set to hit store shelves in the coming weeks. However, instead of just two phones, Motorola launched three Razr 2025 models, taking more of a Samsung approach by emulating the Galaxy S lineup to an extent.

The lineup now consists of the Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and the Razr Ultra 2025. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy S lineup, these phones feature different specs and other design changes to set them apart from each other. It also helps Motorola target different price points, so there's a model for everyone.

With that in mind, which Razr 2025 model should you buy if you're looking to get in on Motorola's next flip phones? This article will try to help steer you in the right direction so you can make an informed choice when the phones go on sale.

Motorola Razr 2025 series: At a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motorola Razr 2025 specs Category Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Motorola Razr 2025 OS Android 15 (Hello UX) Android 15 (Hello UX) Android 15 (Hello UX) Display (internal) 7-inch, pOLED, 464ppi, Super HD, LTPO 165Hz, HDR10+, 4,500 nits peak brightness 6.9-inch, pOLED, FHD+, 2640x1080, 413ppi, HDR10+, LTPO 165Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness 6.9-inch, AMOLED, FHD+, 413ppi, LTPO 120Hz, HDR10+, 3,000 nits peak brightness Display (external) 4-inch, pOLED, 165Hz, LTPO, 3,000 nits peak brightness 4-inch, pOLED, 165Hz, LTPO, 2,400 nits peak brightness 3.6-inch, pOLED, 413ppi, LTPS 90Hz, 1,700 nits peak brightness Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 7400X RAM 16GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 512GB or 1TB, UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera 1 50MP, f/1.8, 1.0μm, 12.6MP Quad Pixel Technology, 2.0μm, Instant all-pixel PDAF, OIS, Pantone Validated Color and Skin Tones 50MP, (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel), OIS, Instant-all Pixel, Focus, Pantone Validated Color and Skin Tones 50MP, f/1.7, 0.8μm, 12.6MP Quad Pixel Technology, 1.6μm, Instant all-pixel PDAF, OIS, Pantone Validated Color and Skin Tones Rear Camera 2 50MP ultrawide, f/2.0, 122° FOV, 0.6μm, 12.6MP Quad Pixel Technology, 1.2μm 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel), 2x optical zoom 13MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 120° FOV, 1.12 μm Selfie Camera 50MP, f/2.0, 0.64μm, 12.6MP, Quad Pixel Technology, 1.28μm 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Audio 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Security Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Protection IP48, Gorilla Glass Ceramic IP48, Gorilla Glass Victus IP48 Battery 4,700mAh, 68W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging 4,000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging 4,500mAh, 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Dimensions (open) 73.99 x 171.48 x 7.19mm 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm Dimensions (closed) 73.99 x 88.12 x 15.69mm 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm Weight 199g 189g 188g Colors Pantone Scarab, Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Cabaret Pantone Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, Hot Pink Pantone Spring Bud, Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Parfait Pink, Pantone Lightest Sky

Motorola Razr 2025: The entry-level foldable

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Razr 2025 is for anyone looking for an affordable flip phone that won't break the bank, yet still offers good performance. This is the most affordable Razr model, which costs the same as last year's model, although with a few notable upgrades that may make it a more attractive buy.

While the phone itself looks nearly identical, the phone has a stronger hinge and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, which launched fairly recently as a mid-range AI-ready chip. It's seemingly a modest upgrade from the Dimensity 7300X in the Razr 2024, but with a focus on efficiency, users can probably expect pretty good battery life, especially with the larger 4,500mAh battery.

For more power, you'll want either the Razr Plus or Ultra.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Razr 2025, of course, comes with a large 3.6-inch cover screen, which isn't as large as the cover screen on the other Razr models, but is still great for checking notifications, opening apps, and taking selfies.

And speaking of selfies, the Pantone-validated cameras should be much improved over last year's Razr model, thanks to better color and skin tone reproduction. They likely won't be the best photos, which is what you'll want the Razr Ultra 2025 for, but at this price point, they're unlikely to disappoint.

Foldables are generally fairly expensive, but Motorola has managed to develop "affordable" flip phones that don't cost $1000. Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand was more than happy with his decision to buy the Razr 2024, and while the Razr 2025 is likely to be just as good a buy, it might be even better to wait until it goes on sale. And given Motorola's track record, that may happen soon and often.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When it hits store shelves, the Razr 2025 will cost just $699 and comes in four color options.

Affordable flip phone The Motorola Razr 2025 is a surprisingly affordable flip phone that should entice anyone nostalgic for the past. The upgrades and new hues make it a phone that will definitely turn heads.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025: The very awkward middle child

(Image credit: Future)

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is designed for those seeking a well-rounded flip phone that delivers flagship performance without the premium price tag. It's the most curious entry of the bunch as it's literally just a refresh of the Razr Plus 2024. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it makes one wonder whether they should just go for last year's model instead.

You can check out our Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024 comparison for a breakdown of the similarities and differences between the phones. That said, the Razr Plus 2025 isn't a bad phone by any means... it just doesn't do the best job making a case for itself.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is a sub flagship chip just under the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It performs well, especially paired with 12GB of RAM, so you shouldn't have any concerns there. The phone also has pretty great displays that are plenty bright and with high refresh rates.

The cover screen is one of our favorite things about the Razr Plus 2024, so we're glad to see it back on the 2025 model. Apps on the cover screen are much more expansive than on the Razr 2025, and the high refresh rate makes them feel more fluid.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

A potential miss here is the camera system. You'll get some good (though not the best) photos with the Razr Plus 2024, and thanks to the Pantone-validated cameras on the Razr Plus 2025, we expect to see some improvements in that area. However, the phone still has a 2x telephoto lens, even though we'd prefer an ultrawide sensor for the secondary camera, something you'd get with the other Razr phones.

The Razr Plus 2025 will retail for $999 when it hits store shelves, and will be available in three different hues.

Copy/paste The Razr Plus 2025 is a modest upgrade from its predecessor, featuring a powerful Snapdragon chipset, a large cover screen, and a unique set of cameras that get you close to the action.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025: The ultimate flip phone

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Razr Ultra 2025 is for those of you looking for a top-of-the-line flip phone. Not only that, but it may be among the most impressive smartphones that we've seen so far this year, which is reflected in its price tag.

At $1,300, this phone doesn't come cheap, and you'll be spending about as much as you would for a Galaxy S25 Ultra. At a price like that, it's easy to turn away and go for something less pricey, like the Razr 2025 or Razr Plus 2025. So, what does it bring to the table that makes it cost so much?

First off, you're getting the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chip found on other flagship devices this year. It's paired with 16GB of RAM, which is more than anyone needs but should be plenty to power its various AI features, including on-device AI processing.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Speaking of AI, this phone gets all the new features coming to Moto AI, a few of which you won't find on the cheaper Razr 2025 models. That includes Look and Talk, an impressive feature that lets you simply look at the phone while in tent or stand mode to start talking to the AI assistant. You don't even need a wake word; it'll just start listening and responding to you.

And if you're like me and don't like using the power button to evoke the AI assistant, the new AI Key is a separate button that lets you customize it with different Moto AI actions, something you also won't find on the cheaper Razr models.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Ultra also gets a higher-resolution Super HD+ display with higher peak brightness. Like the cameras, the display is Pantone-validated, which should further set the display apart from the other models.

Furthermore, compared to the other Razr phones, it has the largest battery, fastest charging, and arguably a more capable camera system with three 50MP sensors.

Lastly, the color options are the most unique I've seen. Cabaret and Rio Red are cute, but you'll be hard-pressed to find other phones with options like Alcantara (Scarab) or real wood (Mountain Trail). That alone is enough to consider the Ultra over its cheaper siblings.