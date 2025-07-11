With no Galaxy Ring 2 at Unpacked, is this $100-off Galaxy Ring deal a steal or a trap?

Samsung rarely discounts its Galaxy Ring. It briefly dipped to about $320 last December before climbing back to $399 for seven months. It's much costlier than its best smart ring rivals, but now it's temporarily more affordable at $299 ($100 off) on Amazon for Prime Day, an all-time low.

But if you went into Unpacked hoping for a Galaxy Ring 2, you may be wondering whether (A) Samsung doesn't have a roadmap for future smart rings or (B) you should still hold out past Prime Day in the hopes that the Ring 2 shows up in 2026.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is definitely a first-gen product, with great style and all the health and sleep essentials, but fairly limited compared to an Oura Ring 4 in terms of what it tracks. Despite that, it's a great option if you're a regular Samsung Health user, but want to get your insights without the discomfort of wearing a Galaxy Watch 8 to bed.

Save 25% Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Ring is just 2–3 grams of titanium and health sensors, delivering vital health insights at about 1/10 the weight of a Galaxy Watch. From your Energy score and nightly recovery to blood oxygen and skin temp, it has a solid collection of data. It's just been hard to recommend at the full $399 price — until this Prime Day deal arrived.

✅Recommended if: You want a subscription-free smart ring that integrates directly with your Galaxy phone for "Find My" detection and gesture controls, in addition to all the usual health and sleep data.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't have a Galaxy phone, you're willing to buy a competing smart ring that's even cheaper, or you're willing to wait for the Galaxy Ring 2.

On that last note, the latest Galaxy Ring 2 leak suggested that it's "in the early stages of development" and not likely to arrive before 2026. That's a long time to wait. Still, we've seen a report that Samsung will use "dream tech batteries" that'll greatly improve the current model's week-long battery life without increasing its size.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung has also patented new smart ring features, like a resizable design that could morph to fit any finger size. Another patent outlined a dual temperature sensor that would still measure your skin temperature but also check the temperature of something else (like a child's forehead) with the outside of the ring. And other patents have suggested this ring could serve as a controller for Samsung's VR headset.

No patent is guaranteed to be used, but the Galaxy Ring 2 will definitely have upgrades over the first-gen model. And currently, Samsung is more focused on sleep tracking for its smartwatches, giving the Galaxy Watch 8 a Bedtime Guidance tool to analyze your circadian rhythm and suggest an ideal bedtime. Apparently, the Galaxy Ring won't support this, though we're still waiting on confirmation from Samsung.

That's why you may want to skip this compelling Galaxy Ring deal. Not because we think it'll get that much cheaper later, but because you may want to hold out another year for Samsung to nail the smart ring formula with the Ring 2, adding new sensors and tricks to make it stand out from its smart ring rivals.

If the Galaxy Ring doesn't appeal to you and you're not willing to wait, there are plenty of alternatives on sale for Prime Day that'll fall into the same price range, if not lower! The Oura Ring 4, Ultrahuman Ring Air, and RingConn Gen 2 all have pretty good deals.