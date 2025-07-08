I've owned and reviewed several smartwatches over the past few years, and while I enjoy the convenience of having a small display on my wrist, there's something special about the Oura Ring that makes it hard to go without. The latest version launched last year, but this Prime Day is the first time I've seen a significant discount for it on Amazon.

The Oura Ring 4 normally retails for $349, which is $50 more than the starting price of the Oura Ring Gen 3. However, this 15% discount shoves the price down to just $296.65, which is slightly lower than last-gen's starting price of $299. You can also opt for the pricier color options, such as Brushed Silver (my personal favorite), which is $60 off for Prime Day!

The best part about this Prime Day deal? You can use your FSA or HSA to purchase the device, meaning you can put that money to good use if it would otherwise go unused.

Save $52.35 Oura Ring 4: was $349 now $296.65 at Amazon The Oura Ring 4 is a stylish wearable with a ton of tech stuffed in it. It was launched at a higher price than its predecessor, but its first significant discount on Amazon brings it down to just under $299, which is quite a deal for its first price drop since launch.

✅Recommended if: You want a well-design yet low-key device that tracks your sleep, activities, and various health metrics without distraction.

❌Skip this deal if: You won't want to invest in a $6/month subscription for access to its most useful features and insights.

More than meets the eye

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

I've been a fan of Oura since the company launched the Oura Ring Gen 3, an impressive wearable that effectively kick-started the growing smart ring market. I was impressed by just how much technology was packed into this small ring, and Oura continued to improve it by adding more features.

The same has been true for the Oura Ring 4, which arrived with a better sensor layout, an enhanced algorithm, and even better battery life. The ring is capable of automatically tracking heart rate data when automatically detecting activities, and Oura has worked to make step counts and other data more accurate than ever.

I've also found the Oura AI advisor very helpful, as it uses my data to inform me on how I can improve my sleep or readiness. The meal tracker also utilizes AI to log your food; simply point a camera at it, and it will automatically identify what you ate and how your meal timing regularly contributes to your overall health. It's all very intuitive, and given Oura's tendency to add more features, I feel it makes the $6/month subscription all the more worth it.

Of course, you can also opt for last year's Oura Ring Gen 3, which remains a great device and offers many features found in the Oura Ring 4.

Oura Ring Gen 3: $249 at Amazon The Oura Ring Gen 3 launched in 2021 for $299, but with the new and improved Oura Ring 4 available, you can now purchase this model for just $249, which is $50 cheaper than its original launch price.

For everything on Amazon Prime Day, head to our ultimate shopping guide.