Oura announced its placing its Ring 4 on Costco's website, expanding its coverage for consumers looking to strive for better health goals.

The company says the ring is available today (Mar. 19) for Costco Members in sizes four through 15 and in gold, silver, and black.

Oura's smart rings were previously only sold through its channels, but it brought the series to Amazon in 2024.

Oura announces a major next step in expanding the reach and availability of its latest smart ring.

Today (Mar 19), Oura announced its partnership with Costco. The company hopes its product can assist Costco's broad and diverse group of consumers with access to "premium health technology." Beginning today, Oura states Costco members can purchase the Ring 4 directly from the retailer's website. Consumers will find the Ring 4 available in sizes four through 15.

More importantly, the smart ring can be purchased in three colors: gold, silver, and black.

Considering Oura is bringing its Ring 4 to Costco Members only, the wearable will be featured in a "Oura Ring 4 bundle." The post states this bundle will provide consumers with an additional charger to ensure your smart ring can keep up with your daily life.

Oura is once again expanding its coverage with its smart ring, looking to make its technology "accessible to individuals at every stage of life." The company says its new partnership with Costco "simplifies" the path to proactive wellness to assist consumers in reaching their health goals. Furthering this partnership with Costco is Oura's CMO Doug Sweeny who states, "Costco members are known for their commitment to quality and their trust in the brand's curated selection of premium products, which aligns perfectly with Oura's dedication to providing exceptional wellness solutions."

Moreover, Sweeny adds this partnership will "empower more individuals to take control of their health."

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

What's more, this major retail expansion will join Oura's other partnerships with Best Buy in the U.S. and the U.K., as well as Target and Amazon. Oura has also established "successful" partnerships with stores like John Lewis in the U.K. and Elkjop (Nordics).

As Oura highlights its recent wave of retail expansions for smart ring availability, it's worth touching on its Amazon debut in 2024. The company's entire smart ring collection hit Amazon's digital shelves in March last year with Sweeny stating it was a "natural step for us." Previously, Oura only sold its smart rings through its website directly with shipping stemming from its warehouses.

Similar to sentiments stated today about its Costco expansion, Oura widening its ring net with Amazon opened it up to a "very, very wide demographic of people."

The Oura Ring 4 debuted last fall with a sleek and durable design alongside an improvement in sensor accuracy. The bundle being offered to Costco Members might be a worthwhile pair for the device's larger battery, which can last up to eight days on a single full charge. Comfortability was a key aspect of the Ring and its updated sensory accuracy means there are fewer "gaps" in your heart rate and blood oxygen readings.