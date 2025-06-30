One of the best last-gen smart rings has crashed back to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

Dipping into the world of smart ring deals might be overwhelming, but whether you're new or old to wearables, you can still find some great entry-level options with big price drops. One example includes Amazon's limited-time discount of $50 off the Oura Ring 3, which is the last-generation version of our top pick within the best smart rings category.

The Oura Ring 3 offers sleep and heart rate tracking, and access to more than 40 apps for fitness and other health-related programs. This particular deal is for the Heritage style version of the ring, but you can still access the discount in both Black or Silver colors at the time of writing.

Oura Ring Gen 3 (Heritage Silver): $249.00 $199.00 at Amazon Right now, buyers can get $50 off the Oura Ring 3 smart ring, representing a 20% discount on a great last-generation device. The Oura Ring 3 has many of the features modern users want in a smart ring, including health monitoring like sleep and heart rate trackers, and the ability to use alternative apps for a wide range of other uses. Meanwhile, it looks like a simple wedding band, and you can manage all of this data using the mobile app on your phone.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good value on a smart ring, and you don't mind going last-gen; battery life is important to you when it comes to finding a smart ring; you want a fitness tracker ring in silver that looks like a normal ring.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer the Oura Ring Gen 4 compared to the Gen 3; you want a fitness-focused smart ring like the Amazfit Helio; you'd rather hold out for a really good deal on a smart ring that comes in different colors, and you don't really care about sticking with Oura.

The Oura Ring 3 has been well-liked since its release, offering five- to seven-day battery life and virtually all the features modern users want in a smart ring. From HR and sleep monitoring to fitness trackers and more, the third-gen version of the ring isn't too far off from the Oura Ring 4, which is currently our favorite smart ring in 2025.

At $50 off the normal purchase price for the Oura Ring 3, this might be a good entry point for buyers who are new to smart rings and want to keep their sticker prices under $200.