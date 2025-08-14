Everyone is talking about this Verizon deal that gets you a FREE Galaxy S25 Plus — but is it legit?

Carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon love advertising smartphone deals that could get you devices for "free", but spend any amount of time looking at the fine print and you'll notice that these offers typically require you to pay something to get the phones in your hands. That doesn't mean that the deal isn't good, but you should definitely have your wallet handy when you hit that Add to Cart button.

Case in point: Verizon is currently running a promo that will get you the excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus for free, but only if you add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plan. This deal stands out because it doesn't require you to process a trade-in to receive the savings, which is quite convenient if you're simply looking to upgrade to a new unlimited plan. You'll also be eligible for the deal if you're already using one of the aforementioned data plans.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB: $999.99 FREE with eligible data plan at Verizon Pick up the Galaxy S25 Plus and add a line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will hook you up with $999.99 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the super-balanced flagship completely free! You just have to pay for the wireless. No trade-in required, just AI-powered goodness and a shiny new data plan. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a super-balanced, AI-boosted smartphone with all-day battery life and a powerful Snapdragon chipset; you're an existing Verizon customer or looking to switch.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a phone with a more eye-catching design or outstanding camera tech; you prefer the simplicity of unlocked phones or you're happy with your current data plan.

The middle child in Samsung's latest flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 Plus is all about balance, not compromise. The phone is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that drives the more-expensive Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus you get a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, 12GB of RAM as standard, and an efficient 4,900mAh battery that'll easily last a full day on a single charge.

Like other Samsung phones released over the past few years, the Galaxy S25 Plus also guarantees seven years of OS and security upgrades, plus you get all of those fun Galaxy AI software features that have been making headlines lately.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Like I mentioned above, you'll need to add a line, upgrade, or simply stay on the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan to receive the savings, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Both Verizon plans land you unlimited talk, text, and data on the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband network, plus premium mobile hotspot data and international texting.

The Ultimate plan throws in additional international benefits and enhanced video streaming, while both plans offer a three-year price guarantee and access to a bunch of fun perks, such as YouTube Premium streaming and Unlimited Cloud Storage. The plans start at $80 per month for a single line (which is a lot), but you can drop the price considerably by adding multiple lines.

All things said and done, play your cards right and this is a quick and easy way to get a great phone and a great data plan in one fell swoop. Is it a free phone? Not exactly. Is it an awesome Verizon deal? Absolutely.