For a limited time, Best Buy will give you up to $140 OFF this already cheap Samsung phone

There's no shortage of cheap Android phone deals these days, and this next entry is an especially budget-friendly option. Right now, Best Buy will give you up to $140 off the already affordable Samsung Galaxy A36 5G when you have them connect it to your carrier for you, or $40 off if you prefer to do it yourself. This brings the price point down to just $260 with activation, marking a solid deal for anyone who prefers to buy their phone outright instead of utilizing a payment plan.

The Galaxy A36 was launched alongside the A26 and A56 earlier this year, with all three offering an economy price point for a few subtle downgrades. The A36 sports a decent-looking, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage—though this deal is for the base-level option.

The phone is available in colors dubbed Awesome Lime, Awesome Black, and Awesome Lavender, and they're all eligible for the discount at the time of writing. While you certainly shouldn't expect a premium phone out of the A36, it's still a good option for the price point, and definitely worth consideration at this sale price.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G (128GB): $399.99 $259.99 with activation at Best Buy Samsung's affordable Galaxy A36 just got hit with up to $140 off for Best Buy's spooky season sale, so long as you let them connect the device to a carrier for you. If you don't, or you don't have Verizon or T-Mobile, you can still save $40 on the 128GB configuration of the phone. Price comparison: Amazon - $359.99 | Samsung - $359.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a chance to get a decent phone for under $300, and you aren't looking for anything too fancy; you want a phone that comes with six years of OS and security updates, without paying a premium price tag; you want a phone that has decent rear- and front-facing cameras.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a device with industry-leading performance speeds; you'd rather save money on an expensive phone month-to-month by going with a carrier payment plan; you need a phone with a headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G certainly wouldn't be grouped in with the best Android phones on the market, but that's really not what it's meant to be anyway. It offers a budget-friendly alternative to some of the maker's mid-range and premium-level phones, without compromising too much in the way of hardware or performance.

For starters, it's backed by 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Octa-Core processor, and this particular deal is for the 128GB storage option, though Samsung also offers a 256GB version. It also has a 5,000mAh battery, fast charging speeds of up to 45W, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that gets the job done. As for cameras, it includes a 12MP selfie cam, a 50MP regular rear-facing lens as well as an 8MP ultrawide.

All in all, it seems like a pretty decent pick for the price point, especially if you let Best Buy handle activation for you.