Samsung confirms the existence of the unreleased Galaxy A56, A36, and A26

What you need to now

Samsung listed three unreleased A-series Galaxy phones on its Chilean service website.

The phones are the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G (SM-A266), Samsung Galaxy A36 5G (SM-A366), and Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (SM-A566).

This listing suggests a release is imminent and the phones should debut next month.

Samsung has a few new Galaxy A-series budget smartphones in the pipeline, and that's not just a rumor anymore. The company updated the service list on its Chilean website to include the unreleased Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26, which are expected to release next month. The listings include the official retail names and model numbers for the devices, as first spotted by SamMobile.

Additionally, the listing confirms that the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 will be sold in Chile. The website includes the price list for out-of-warranty repairs for Galaxy phones, including now the unreleased A-series devices. Since they aren't out yet, the repair prices are simply listed as "not available," which is unsurprising. However, it does share the official names and model numbers for the devices, which are the following:

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G (SM-A266)

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G (SM-A366)

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (SM-A566)

The inclusion of upcoming A-series Galaxy phones on the service list suggests that a release is imminent. The phones are expected to launch in the first week or two in March, just like their predecessors.

(Image credit: Future)

According to prior leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G may be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1580 chipset and could support 45W wired charging for the first time. However, that's unclear at the moment. While leaks revealed the design of the Galaxy A56, the exact specifications are shrouded in a bit more secrecy.

The refreshed design likely includes a unibody rear camera housing with three cameras, covered by a black shell — mimicking the DSLR-style covers that already appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Galaxy A56 could come in pink, gray, and green, with the cheaper Galaxy A36 being available in green, gray, and purple, per leaks.

We'll learn more about all three models — the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G — as this official confirmation is a sign release is nearing.