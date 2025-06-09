What you need to know

Samsung casually confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 by listing a browser app named after them.

The “Samsung Internet Browser for Fold 7 and Flip 7” was spotted on the Galaxy Store, leaving no doubt about the devices’ names.

The browser only shows up on devices running Android 16 with One UI 8 (under a different name), but both versions are identical—just a beta in disguise.

After a flood of leaks and rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, Samsung ended up revealing the exact names themselves—in the most unexpected way possible.

Sharp-eyed folks over at Galaxy Club spotted something sneaky in the Galaxy Store: a browser app straight-up called "Samsung Internet Browser for Fold 7 and Flip 7." It is Samsung’s own in-house app built to go toe-to-toe with the leading web browsers on mobile. And the fact that it straight-up name-drops the Fold 7 and Flip 7 leaves zero doubt about which devices it’s meant for.

Here’s where it gets even weirder: that browser listing doesn’t show up at all on Galaxy devices running Android 15 with One UI 7. But if you’ve got a Galaxy S25 already rocking Android 16 and One UI 8, it shows up, albeit under a different name: “Samsung Internet Browser for One UI 8 beta.”

New features teased

Despite the name switch, both versions have the same version number (28.0.2.43). The browser listing is still live on the Galaxy Store as of now. And it’s not just the name that stands out—the description even teases upcoming features like customizable menus and built-in ad blockers.

(Image credit: GalaxyClub)

The fact that this browser is clearly made for phones Samsung hasn’t even announced yet is a pretty solid clue the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are just around the corner.

The names follow Samsung’s usual naming playbook for its 2025 foldables, so no real shocker there. But that consistency clashes with growing buzz about major changes coming to the Z series. While the names may be business as usual, they’re likely just the tip of the iceberg, hinting at bigger shakeups brewing for Samsung’s foldable line.

From what’s leaking around, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be crazy slim: expect it to be just 4.94mm thick when unfolded, way thinner than the Fold 6’s 5.6mm. It's interesting to see how going that thin might mess with battery life down the road.

Samsung’s early hints make it clear the next-gen foldables are coming soon. This feels like the first tease in a steady drip of official information, but we’re still waiting on the exact date for the Galaxy Unpacked reveal.