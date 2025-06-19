What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming foldables Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are rumored to come with noticeable design changes.

Both devices might see larger displays as well as sleeker profiles according to leaked renders.

The leak also suggests two potential color options for these devices: Blue Shadow and Jet Black.

Samsung's upcoming foldables keep showing up in leaks, and this time around, we get to see clear renders as well as some colorways of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as the Z Flip 7.

The leaked official-looking renders come from Android Headlines, who claim that both devices will show up with larger cover screens and slimmer profiles when compared to their predecessors.

Earlier leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be ditching its folder-like cover screen for a more edge-to-edge screen, much like the Motorola Razr 2025. The most recent renders from the publication also double down on the same. This could potentially mean that users could do more by just looking at the cover display rather than flipping open the device each time.

(Image credit: Android Headline)

AC's Managing Editor Derrek Lee, who only used the Z Flip 6's cover display for 24 hours, also stated that Samsung has a lot of work to do. "Getting set up to use apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen is a bit of a chore in itself. While the One UI 7 update makes things a little more accessible, Samsung still limits cover screen interactions (especially notifications) to the apps you have set to use on the cover screen," he added

The website also claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might show up much lighter and slimmer than its previous iteration. While it didn't get into the dimensions of the device, when they placed the Z Flip 6 next to the alleged Z Flip 7 render, the latter looked "substantially thinner." The renders also show the device in two potential colorways: Blue Shadow and Jet Black.

Sleeker Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the works

(Image credit: Android Headline)

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the news website states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will show up in the Blue Shadow and Jet Black colorways like the Flip 7, among other colors. They also claim that the Z Fold 7 will be extremely thin when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung has been heavily teasing a thinner foldable, and this leak all but confirms the possibility of the Galaxy Z Fold 7's sleeker form factor. The website also states Galaxy Z Fold 7 could weigh 215 grams, which is about 24 grams lighter than Galaxy Z Fold 6. Additionally, the leak also suggests that the cover display could be wider, measuring 8.2 inches this time around, much larger than the 7.6-inch screen the previous model came with.

That said, it is important to note that these are still leaks and need to be taken with a grain of salt unit we get any official confirmation from Samsung. Which doesn't seem too far away, as leaks suggest that it could be as early as July 9.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.