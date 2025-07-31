What you need to know

Samsung’s Z Fold 7 just crushed preorder records, with the Flip 7 not far behind.

Both models are outselling last year’s versions by over 25%, and the Fold 7 alone is flying nearly 50% faster.

Carriers saw a 60% spike in preorders, and people are showing up in stores too.

People are clearly into the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, and the latest figures from Samsung show strong interest, likely thanks to the upgrades the company packed into both foldables.

Samsung’s latest and greatest foldables are off to a strong start in the U.S., with internal numbers showing the Z Fold 7 pulling in record-breaking preorders for the series, and the Flip 7 isn’t far behind.

In just one week since launch, both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 are already outpacing last year’s models by over 25%, Samsung says. The Fold 7 alone is selling nearly 50% faster than the one before it, showing that foldables are quickly shifting from niche to mainstream.

Samsung’s report lines up with an earlier report showing the Z Fold 7 getting more preorders than the Flip 7 in Korea, a first for the series.

Real demand, not just hype

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Carriers reported a 60% spike in preorders, pointing to serious buyer interest, not just window shopping. Demand is heating up both online and in stores, with many drawn to the lighter build and upgraded cameras, Samsung noted.

Color trends are also shifting. While black was always the default choice, nearly half of Fold 7 buyers opted for the new Blue Shadow finish. Over on the Flip side, Coralred is unexpectedly popular, making up 25% of preorders.

Drew Blackard, Samsung’s SVP of Mobile Product Management, says this seventh-gen foldable lineup is the result of years of user feedback. “. When people go hands-on with a Z series device, they’re hooked — and now it’s all coming together with record-breaking numbers.”

Upgrades that matter

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It’s no surprise the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is doing well. Samsung trimmed down the thickness and weight, making it its slimmest, lightest book-style foldable yet. And that sleek redesign is likely a big reason why more people are jumping on board.

Furthermore, the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 pack smarter AI and better hardware into slimmer builds. From creative tools to smarter assistants like Now Bar and Gemini Live, Samsung’s making the case that you can have power and portability.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the more budget-friendly Z Flip 7 FE are now up for grabs. You’ll find them on Samsung’s site, in stores, and through major carriers nationwide.