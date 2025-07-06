Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Blog: Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Watch 8 and everything you need to know
We'll give you the scoop on all the new devices!
As has been the tradition, Samsung’s summer event is usually host to its lineup of wearables and foldable phones. We’re expecting the same this time around, as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 are all likely to be unveiled.
All of this will lead up to the big event, as Samsung Unpacked is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 9 at 10 AM ET, taking place in Brooklyn, New York. And while there will be folks in attendance for the event, Samsung is also live streaming Unpacked as it unveils its latest batch of devices.
You’ll be able to follow along with the rest of us as the livestreams will be available both on Samsung’s website and the company’s YouTube channel.
Over the next few days, we’ll be taking a look at what’s happened in the past year, while also highlighting some of the key leaks and rumors.
And if you want to get the full picture, be sure to head over and check out the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 Ultimate Guide to learn everything there is to know.
Time flies when you’re having fun, and we can’t believe it’s already been about six months since the last Galaxy Unpacked took place. Since January, we’ve seen an abundance of shiny new devices announced, including a few foldables here and there. Meanwhile, the Galaxy foldable rumor mill hasn’t slowed down, not one bit.
During Unpacked, Samsung is expected to reveal both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, the obvious successors to the Fold 6 and Flip 6 from last summer. However, there are rumors aplenty that we could see the Galaxy “G Fold,” and Galaxy Z Flip FE. On top of that, the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch Ultra 2 are likely to be announced, in addition to One UI 8 and the latest version of One UI Watch.
Shortly after Samsung made the announcement regarding when Unpacked would be taking place, it also opened up its Galaxy Reserve program. All you need to do is provide your email address, and you’ll get $50 in credit, along with saving up to $1,150 on one of the new devices.
Not only that, but Samsung is also hosting a sweepstakes where you’ll be entered to win $5,000. Pretty wild if you ask me.