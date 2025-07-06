Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Blog: Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Watch 8 and everything you need to know

As has been the tradition, Samsung’s summer event is usually host to its lineup of wearables and foldable phones. We’re expecting the same this time around, as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 are all likely to be unveiled.

All of this will lead up to the big event, as Samsung Unpacked is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 9 at 10 AM ET, taking place in Brooklyn, New York. And while there will be folks in attendance for the event, Samsung is also live streaming Unpacked as it unveils its latest batch of devices.

You’ll be able to follow along with the rest of us as the livestreams will be available both on Samsung’s website and the company’s YouTube channel.

Over the next few days, we’ll be taking a look at what’s happened in the past year, while also highlighting some of the key leaks and rumors.



And if you want to get the full picture, be sure to head over and check out the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 Ultimate Guide to learn everything there is to know.