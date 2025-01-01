The budget Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE tipped to feature a flagship-caliber display
A display expert thinks Samsung will borrow the Galaxy Z Flip 6's panel.
What you need to know
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is predicted to use the same display panel as the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
- A database entry earlier this week confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Z Flip FE.
- Samsung will likely need to make major improvements with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to differentiate its two clamshell foldables.
After mixed reports chronicled whether Samsung would ever make a cheaper foldable, it looks like a midrange or budget "Galaxy Z Flip FE" is in the works. Earlier this week, a GSMA database entry confirmed the existence of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE. Now, a renowned display analyst has predicted the panel that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will use, and it's good news for potential buyers interested in the foldable.
Ross Young, a display analyst and the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), says that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will use the exact same display panel as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That means the inner screen probably won't be one of the areas Samsung compromises on to cut the sticker price of its upcoming budget foldable. Additionally, it'll put a bit of pressure on Samsung to make sure the Galaxy Z Flip 7's screen is better than the one used in the Galaxy Z Flip FE.
Z Flip 6 panel.December 31, 2024
For reference, the display in the current Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED screen. It has a 1080 x 2640 resolution, features a 120Hz refresh rate, and offers HDR10+ and 2,600 nits of peak brightness. With fairly thin bezels and a hole-punch camera cutout, it's one of the best clamshell foldable screens available to date.
The prior GSMA database entry confirms the Galaxy Z Flip FE's model number of SM-F761B. Other rumors indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400e, which is the same chip found in the Galaxy S24 FE. Now, an analyst with a rock-solid track record thinks the Galaxy Z Flip FE will feature the same screen as the current Galaxy Z Flip 6.
There are still many questions that remain, like exactly how cheap the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be. We'll also be watching the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to see what improvements Samsung makes to differentiate these two foldables.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.