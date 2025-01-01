The budget Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE tipped to feature a flagship-caliber display

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is predicted to use the same display panel as the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

A database entry earlier this week confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

Samsung will likely need to make major improvements with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to differentiate its two clamshell foldables.

After mixed reports chronicled whether Samsung would ever make a cheaper foldable, it looks like a midrange or budget "Galaxy Z Flip FE" is in the works. Earlier this week, a GSMA database entry confirmed the existence of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE. Now, a renowned display analyst has predicted the panel that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will use, and it's good news for potential buyers interested in the foldable.

Ross Young, a display analyst and the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), says that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will use the exact same display panel as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That means the inner screen probably won't be one of the areas Samsung compromises on to cut the sticker price of its upcoming budget foldable. Additionally, it'll put a bit of pressure on Samsung to make sure the Galaxy Z Flip 7's screen is better than the one used in the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

Z Flip 6 panel.December 31, 2024

For reference, the display in the current Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED screen. It has a 1080 x 2640 resolution, features a 120Hz refresh rate, and offers HDR10+ and 2,600 nits of peak brightness. With fairly thin bezels and a hole-punch camera cutout, it's one of the best clamshell foldable screens available to date.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The prior GSMA database entry confirms the Galaxy Z Flip FE's model number of SM-F761B. Other rumors indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400e, which is the same chip found in the Galaxy S24 FE. Now, an analyst with a rock-solid track record thinks the Galaxy Z Flip FE will feature the same screen as the current Galaxy Z Flip 6.

There are still many questions that remain, like exactly how cheap the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be. We'll also be watching the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to see what improvements Samsung makes to differentiate these two foldables.