Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE The cheaper Galaxy Z Flip The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is rumored to arrive later this year as an affordable entry to Samsung's foldable lineup. It'll likely borrow more than a few things from the current Galaxy Z Flip 6, with the biggest change being the processor. Pros Borrows great displays and cameras from Galaxy Z Flip 6

More affordable than other Galaxy Z Flip phones

Great durability and build quality with IP48 dust and water-resistance Cons Slower Exynos 2400 chip

25W wired charging speeds aren't up to par

Limited 10MP front-facing camera Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 View at Amazon View at Samsung View at Verizon The latest and greatest Flip The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the best flip-style foldable you can get from Samsung today, but it'll soon be replaced by the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, many of its features and qualities will live on in the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This model has the advantage of a Snapdragon processor rather than an Exynos one. For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide. Pros Still has 6+ years of software support remaining

Premium design with excellent durability

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset Cons Slow wired and wireless charging speeds

Limited usability of cover screen

Lacks performance of newer Android phones

Samsung is gearing up to release a lineup of new foldables, and we're expecting to see a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip model for the first time.

While the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will improve on the Galaxy Z Flip 6's offerings, the budget Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will copy them. Many current Galaxy Z Flip 6 features are expected to simply be carried over to the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Does that mean you should just buy a Galaxy Z Flip 6 now instead of waiting for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE? It's complicated. There are key ways that the current generation might beat the budget model, and vice versa. It'll likely come down to just how cheap Samsung can make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Here's what we know about the unannounced foldable so far, and how it might compare to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If you're considering waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, don't get too excited. Based on some rumors and leaks, we may not expect the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE to arrive until the fourth quarter of this year. That means it'll become available after the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 7. That said, some rumors indicate the FE could arrive alongside the other Galaxy foldables sometime in July at a launch event in New York City.

According to the latest reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could cost around $750 in the U.S.

On the other hand, you can go out and buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 right now. It retails for $1,099, and first became available on July 24, 2024. You can choose between 256GB or 512GB of storage, but both configurations come with 12GB of RAM. There are a handful of colorways available, including Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. If you buy from Samsung's online store, you can get exclusive options of Crafted Black, White, and Peach.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Design and display

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will likely match the design language of the current Galaxy Z Flip 6, including the folder-style cover screen. It may get thicker, according to some rumors, measuring 165.1 x 71.7 x 7.4mm when open. Another possibility is that the phone retains the exact same 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm chassis as the current Galaxy Z Flip 6. Aside from the renders you see above, we haven't heard much about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's design.

Still, an IP48 certification against dust and water ingress is a lock, as is Gorilla Glass for the cover screen. These have become durability staples of Samsung foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and it'll continue with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is said to be equipped with the same 6.7-inch OLED inner display as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It'll also get the same 3.4-inch cover screen as the current model, per the latest reports. If that turns out to be true, we can expect both models to have an FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x inner screen and a Super AMOLED outer screen.

The main display would support 120Hz variable refresh rates, while the cover screen would only support 60Hz. By reusing display panels from the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it is thought that Samsung could cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could be offered in more limited color options than the standard Galaxy Z Flip 6. A leak revealed that black and white color options will be available, but we haven't heard more than that. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be had in a total of seven colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

The biggest separator between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be the processors. Samsung is said to be moving to its own Samsung Exynos processors for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series, including the flagship model and the "Fan Edition" model. These could be different chips for the more expensive and less expensive models. Of course, the current Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor.

People who love Qualcomm Snapdragon chips might immediately prefer the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for this reason. Truth be told, we don't know how the Exynos chip in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might compare to the Snapdragon chip in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Rumors indicate the brand could use the Exynos 2400 or 2400e, which will be last-generation chips at the time of release.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (rumored or assumed) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 OS Android 16 (One UI 8) Android 14 (One UI 6.1.1, upgradeable) Colors Yellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Black, White, Peach Blue, Yellow, Mint, Silver Shadow (Samsung exclusive Crafted Black, White, Peach) Screen Sizes 6.7-inch (inner) 3.4-inch (outer) 6.7-inch (inner) 3.4-inch (outer) Screen Resolutions 2,640 x 1,080 (inner) 720 x 748 (outer) 2,640 x 1,080 (inner) 720 x 748 (outer) Screen Types FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x (inner) Super AMOLED (outer) FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x (inner) Super AMOLED (outer) Refresh Rates 120Hz (inner) 60Hz (outer) 120Hz (inner) 60Hz (outer) Processor Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP front 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP front Speakers Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh Wireless Charging Yes (15W) Yes (15W) Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Water Resistance IP48 IP48 Cellular 5G 5G Sizes 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open), 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (closed) 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open), 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (closed) Weight 187 grams 187g

Other hardware upgrades, like battery capacity and charging speeds, aren't expected. The phone will likely keep the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 25W wired charging speeds and 15W wired charging speeds. It could be Qi2 Ready certified, giving the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE a slight advantage over the current model.

The cameras will likely be the same across these two models as well. If true, that means both Galaxy Z Flip phones will feature a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens on the back. The front-facing camera would be a 10MP sensor. The new 50MP main camera was added to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 this year, so it's the best we've seen in a Samsung foldable.

It's also possible that Samsung gives the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE less memory than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Some rumors indicate we could see 8GB on the cheaper model, down from 12GB on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which should you buy (or wait for)?

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and the current Galaxy Z Flip 6 are rumored to share so many similarities that it may be difficult to choose between the two. Still, we can help you narrow down your options. For one, if you need a foldable phone in the near future, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is your pick. It's available now, and who knows when the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will officially be announced — right now, it's looking like a long Q4 2025 wait, although that can change.

The other major difference between these two phones is said to be their processor. If you absolutely have to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is your only option. However, there may be key advantages to going with the Exynos-powered Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE instead, such as battery life, efficiency, and AI improvements.

For many, it'll come down to price. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE should hit an attractive price point, but it's crucial to remember that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will start seeing major discounts too. As we get closer to the Galaxy Z Flip 7's expected release date, we'll likely see more rumors and leaks that bring more clarity to this comparison.