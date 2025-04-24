What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly bringing its Galaxy Unpacked event back to NYC this July, shaking up its usual timeline.

If the report is right, it’ll be the first time in nearly three years that NYC hosts the foldable launch since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in 2022.

Mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 presumably kicks off in May, signaling a fast track to their July debut.

A fresh report from South Korea says Samsung is gearing up to bring its summer Galaxy Unpacked event back to New York this July.

According to The JoongAng Daily, instead of sticking to its usual timeline, Samsung is reportedly moving its Galaxy Unpacked event up, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 expected to make their debut in the early weeks of July.

If the report is accurate, it will mark a pretty big shift from Samsung's usual summer playbook. It’d also be the first time in about three years that NYC hosts the foldable spotlight again, with the last one being back in August 2022 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

Last year, Samsung unveiled its foldable phones in Paris on July 10. That said, even with that in the rearview, the exact date for this year’s big reveal is still up in the air.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

An earlier report from South Korea’s The Bell claims Samsung is kicking off mass production of its upcoming foldables in May. The scoop supposedly comes from Samsung Display, the folks behind the screens. If that timeline holds, it’s a solid sign things are ramping up for the next-gen foldables to hit shelves soon.

The rumored May start for mass production lines up pretty well with the buzz about a July launch. The original article hints at a foldable launch in the “latter half of the year” (machine translation). So, it's safe to bet Samsung is rolling up its sleeves for another big Galaxy Unpacked to mark the occasion.

Upgrades incoming

The rumors around the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 point to a solid step up from the Fold 6 and Flip 6. Previous reports hint at some meaningful upgrades and polished refinements across the board.

Considering the trends in tech, it’d be pretty wild if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 didn’t roll out with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Furthermore, the Z Fold 7 is likely getting a camera boost and a thinner look.

Along with the foldables, the July event should also bring a new Galaxy Watch, Samsung's Android XR headset, and some early looks at the Galaxy Z Flip FE and the rumored “tri-fold” device.