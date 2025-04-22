What you need to know

Samsung's foldable plans have shifted, with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and tri-fold now tipped for a Q4 2025 release instead of mid-2025.

Samsung is said to be focusing on flagship models first, with panel production for the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 already underway this month, before shifting to the FE and tri-fold.

The Z Flip 7 FE will likely keep the classic folder design but ditch the large external screen of the flagship model for a smaller one, in line with its more affordable pricing.

Samsung’s foldable plans may have taken an unexpected turn. A new report from South Korea says the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and the ambitious tri-fold phone won’t be landing as soon as we thought. Originally pegged for a mid-2025 drop alongside the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, both devices have reportedly been pushed back.

The buzz around Samsung’s expanded foldable lineup this year is taking shape, no doubt. While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 are expected to build on what’s already been done, the addition of two new devices—a tri-fold similar to Huawei’s Mate X series and a more budget-friendly flip phone—brings something fresh to the table.

This move not only adds variety to Samsung’s offerings but also kicks the competition up a notch, as the company looks to appeal to a wider range of customers.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGuru)

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

That said, a report from The Bell reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Samsung’s new tri-fold phone won’t be making their debut until Q4 2025 (via Notebookcheck). This means the more budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which was supposed to drop alongside the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 at Samsung’s July Unpacked event, will now have us waiting a little longer.

Flagships first

Interestingly, the same report also says that Samsung has already started making panels for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 this month. While it’s not clear if that’s the reason for the delay, it looks like Samsung is putting its focus on getting the flagship models out first.

After that, the company will likely shift gears to work on the more affordable FE version and the new tri-fold.

Earlier reports hinted that the Flip FE would arrive a few months after the flagship Flip 7, but now we’ve got a clearer picture. This new timeline gives us a solid reference point, unlike the vague hints we had before about when the budget-friendly foldable would finally hit the market.

Budget cuts (literally)

From earlier leaks, we’re starting to get a good idea of what the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will look like. The design seems to stick with the familiar folder-like style, similar to the current Z Flip models.

However, it looks like the FE won’t have the big, camera-covering external display that’s expected on the flagship Z Flip 7. Instead, it’ll likely keep the smaller external screen we’ve seen before, which makes sense given its more budget-friendly price tag.

When it comes to what's inside, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to pack either the Exynos 2500 or Exynos 2400 chip, while the flagship Z Flip 7 will likely run on the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite.