What you need to know

Samsung's rumored tri-fold device, the Galaxy G Fold, is tipped to be previewed at the July 9 launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

The tri-fold phone is anticipated to have a 10-inch display when unfolded and is believed to become available to buyers in October.

Very few details are known about the Galaxy G Fold, unlike other upcoming Samsung foldable models.

We finally have the launch date of Samsung's next set of foldable phones scheduled to launch on July 9 in New York. A new leak, however, suggests that Samsung has yet another foldable phone up its sleeve in the coming months.

It happens to be the much-rumored tri-fold device from Samsung, and per the latest leak from Setsuna Digital through Weibo (via 9to5Google), the tri-fold will allegedly have its sneak peek at the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in July.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The tipster has further shared that buyers interested in getting their hands on it will, however, have to wait until October as the availability of the tri-fold isn't going to be sooner than that. The approach from Samsung appears to be quite similar to what it did with its new Galaxy S25 Edge.

The company first teased about its slimmest phone during the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. It only made it available to the masses later down the year.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will also be available for users from August, despite their launch happening on July 9.

What to expect from the tri-fold?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

While it sounds interesting to finally see or have a sneak peek of the rumored tri-fold device, it is still skeptical about the handset as very few details are known about it.

Unlike other upcoming foldables where we got to see specs, renders, and chipset among other parameters of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and even the Z Flip 7 FE, the info about the rumored tri-fold is scarce, except for its tentative name, Galaxy G Fold.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier rumors of the alleged G Fold have indicated that it would feature a massive 10-inch display when unfolded and feature a slightly thicker build when compared to Huawei's tri-fold Mate XT.

The external display, on the other hand, is tipped to be measuring 6.49 inches — also larger than the Mate XT. However, it is likely that the upcoming tri-fold phone isn’t S Pen-friendly as the handset is expected not to feature the digitizer.

Further, the handset could be coming with a “G-shaped fold style” — a supposedly inward folding mechanism. Meaning, the phone would inward folding the foldable screen twice.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.