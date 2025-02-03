Samsung tri-fold rumors suggest a 'G Fold' name change and hardware specs

What you need to know

A tipster claims that Samsung could name its first tri-fold the "Galaxy G Fold" with new "display and film" hardware applied to it.

Rumors once again suggest a 10-inch display and a "slightly thicker" build compared to Huawei's Mate XT.

Samsung teased a tri-fold during its Unpacked reveal, but rumors are split between a late 2025 or "early" 2026 launch for it.

New rumors are coming to light about Samsung's recently teased tri-fold device during an Unpacked segment.

Murmurs about Samsung's tri-fold were posted on Naver by Lanzuk, who claims the device will be called the "Galaxy G Fold" (via 9to5Google). The tipster goes into some purported specs, stating the phone will feature a "newly developed display and film" specifically for it. Apparently, these new pieces of hardware haven't been applied to the company's typical book-style device, the Z Fold.

Other alleged specifications include the device's 10-inch display when unfolded fully and a height of 6.54 inches.

Speaking of the phone's purported build, rumors claim Samsung's tri-fold, which will likely go up against Huawei's Mate XT, weighs "the same" as the Chinese device, but is also "slightly thicker."

For its folding method, the tipster states Samsung's version will "fold/unfold on both sides."

Its launch details are still being speculated; however, current rumors pin its launch either "later this year" or "early 2026." Later in 2025 could push us past Samsung's usual summer Unpacked and into the fall. But, we'll have to wait and see how the company plays this.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There are some aspects of the current rumors that we're hearing consistently now, like the idea of a "G-shaped" fold style. It was reported earlier in January that Samsung could deploy this unique folding shape for the device to improve its display's durability. The folding style shake-up could involve an "inward" mechanic, as well. To elaborate, the report claims the device will have an "in-folding method that folds the inside of the screen inward twice."

Moreover, there were rumors that the new display tech the "G Fold" could have is something new from Samsung Display. That side of the Korean OEM is supposedly preparing to debut this new screen tech, which could happen during MWC 2025.

The idea of a Samsung tri-fold has become even more real after the company teased the device during Unpacked. In a long line of devices in-development, one silhouette, for a tri-fold, was spotted. A phone like this from Samsung has been rumored/thought about for years now — which was magnified by Huawei's surprise entry. Samsung didn't go into specifics about the phone during Unpacked.

However, rumors claim the company could begin producing the phone in preparation for launch in Q2 2025. So, perhaps these "late 2025" expectations could be met. Either way, let's not hold our breath. Things can always change.