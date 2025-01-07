Report claims 2025 is the year of the 'double-folding' Samsung Galaxy

What you need to know

A new report purports several additional specs about Samsung's alleged double-folding foldable.

Rumors claim the company will ditch the idea of a UDC (under-display camera), but it may offer a "G-shape" fold style for durability purposes.

Other information speculates the company may only produce under 300,000 units.

A recent report alleged that Samsung could slash its projected foldable shipments in 2025 and it seems it might play cautiously with this new foldable, if it sees the light.

New rumors have surfaced, claiming to have "industry insider" details about Samsung's alleged tri-fold or "double-folding" phone.

A report by Sisa Journal (Korean) from an unnamed source claims that Samsung could launch its double-folding device in the second half of 2025 (via SamMobile). To start, rumors claim Samsung will begin "small" with this new foldable form factor with "less than 300,000" units planned.

The display of a phone like this is important and the publication's source claims Samsung Display — the maker of it — is preparing to debut the new hardware. The post didn't state when consumers could see this, but with CES 2025 going on and MWC coming up, perhaps we have some wiggle room.

Speaking of the display, rumors add that Samsung will likely forgo a UDC (under-display camera) for the front-facing lens. It purports that "resolution quality" is the reason why Samsung could dodge the UDC for the first iteration of this device.

The rumors dive into the folding method of the phone, stating it could take on a "G-shape." The publication's sources state this decision should impact/increase the "durability" of the foldable's display. More importantly, we're hearing once more that this folding style will involve an inward mechanic. The post states this is an "in-folding method that folds the inside of the screen inward twice."

Rumors about this alleged double-folding device returned in November as sources speculated Samsung could provide a nine to 10-inch display when open. Of course, Samsung's been feeling the pressure ever since Huawei debuted the Mate XT, the world's first tri-fold phone. Older rumors claimed the Korean OEM was seeking the first "rollable" phone, but now (for the second time) the double-fold design is back on the table.

The latest report from South Korea doubles down on what we've heard previously about the inward folding method for screen protection/durability. Additionally, it adds that Samsung could debut this phone alongside the next Flip and Fold.

Another interesting note is Samsung's supposed unit production outlook of "less than 300,000" units. A report just before Christmas claimed that Samsung was slashing its foldable units in 2025 due to a lackluster 2024 with the Flip 6 and Fold 6. It was said that only 5 million units are to be expected for its clamshell and bookstyle foldable. Seeing as the double-folding device has such a low number, perhaps Samsung will play things cautiously.