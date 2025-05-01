What you need to know

Samsung has finally confirmed the tri-fold phone is happening, with a potential late 2025 release.

In its Q1 2025 earnings call, Samsung credited its foldable lead to constant innovation and teased even more exciting updates this year.

The Galaxy G Fold might feature a 9.9-inch screen, a major upgrade over the 7.6-inch display on the Z Fold 6.

After a long stretch of rumors and guesswork, Samsung has finally given a not-so-subtle nod that its tri-fold phone is actually happening. If its timing lines up, we could see it land sometime in late 2025.

In Samsung’s Q1 2025 earnings call, the South Korean tech giant credited its lead in the foldable phone segment to nonstop innovation and hinted at even more fresh ideas coming this year (via SammyGuru). The goal is to boost its edge and get foldables into more hands by showing people what the tech can truly do.

It’s been a while since Samsung dropped a phone with a brand-new form factor, the last one being way back in 2020. So, it’s fair to say we’re overdue for something fresh. Right now, all signs point to the tri-fold design being the next big thing in its lineup.

Samsung has been stuck in a bit of a form factor loop since 2020, when the OG Galaxy Z Flip brought some fresh clamshell experience to pair with the book-style Fold. Since then, it has been all about yearly touch-ups.

We’re way overdue for something new

But now, with no word around any other wild new designs, the tri-fold is looking like the next bold move the company is lining up.

The tri-fold rumor has been floating around for years, but earlier this year, Samsung gave it some teeth. When it showed off a sneak peek of what’s coming, one device looked like a tri-fold phone, and it finally turned all that chatter into something real.

Samsung also mentioned that foldables will bring “large-screen experiences for Fold,” which might be a subtle nod to the rumored 9.9-inch screen on the upcoming Galaxy G Fold. If true, that’s a big jump from the 7.6-inch Galaxy Z Fold 6 display.

During the earnings call, Samsung was asked about its foldable strategy, and the company made it clear it's all about boosting competitiveness through form factor innovation.

There's a potential catch, though, with reports suggesting the Galaxy G Fold might only launch in China and Korea. If that’s the case, getting your hands on it outside those areas could be a bit of a challenge.

The initial quantity might be limited too. With this being Samsung’s first dive into the world of multi-fold phones, early talk points to it kicking things off with around 200,000 units.

It’s a pretty calculated move to see how people react to this brand-new phone design. Since this is a totally fresh form factor for the company, it's keeping the first batch small and only releasing it in a few markets.