What you need to know

Samsung's acting head of the device experience division, TM, Roh, said during a press interview that the tri-fold device is coming "within this year."

Roh says the company is still looking to finalize the product's name, and looking to launch it "at the end" of 2025 at the latest.

The rumored Samsung tri-fold has been speculated to feature a massive 10-inch display with some new hardware.

Samsung's summer Unpacked event debuted the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, Fold 7, and the newest Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Samsung's summer Unpacked event came and went yesterday, but our anticipation was for naught, as we didn't see anything about a tri-fold.

While there was a lot of hope surrounding a potential sneak peek (or surprise debut), Samsung's acting head of the device experience division, TM Roh, said we'll have to wait a little longer. During a press interview with Roh, The Korea Times highlighted a part of the discussions where the long-rumored "Galaxy G Fold" was brought up. According to Roh, the company "(is expected to) launch the tri-fold phone within this year."

Roh spoke about those Galaxy G Fold rumors, adding that Samsung has not finalized a name for the tri-fold just yet.

With this, we can probably expect the phone sometime between now (July) and December. However, Roh's statement might pit the tri-fold closer to a year-end release. The publication cites Roh's estimation in saying the phone might launch "at the end of this year."

Unfortunately, Roh's press interview didn't yield any other specifications or neat features about the tri-fold. We'll have to wait a little while longer, but there should be some official Samsung teasers when we get close.

Needs a little longer

(Image credit: Android Central)

During Galaxy Unpacked in January, Samsung teased what consumers can expect from it following the Galaxy S25 series launch. However, in its "roadmap," there was a unique device: a tri-fold. While a surprise, Samsung has shown off its tri-fold device prototypes a few times, especially during the CES 2025 event. The company opted to focus more on its Android XR device, instead, perhaps hinting that the phone wasn't anywhere near completion.

Shortly after, in February, rumors started coming out, stating Samsung was looking at naming the phone the Galaxy G Fold. There's speculation that a new "display and film" could be found on the device's alleged 10-inch display. And it seems it might not top Huawei's Mate XT level of thinness.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More importantly, early rumors claimed Samsung could debut the device anywhere between late 2025 and early 2026. With Roh's recent comments, perhaps it's the former we should keep our eyes on.

Anyway, Samsung's Unpacked event yesterday (July 9) brought us the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, Fold 7, and its latest Galaxy Watch 8 series. The Flip 7 has been upgraded with a more immersive edge-to-edge 4-inch display, while the Fold 7 slims down quite a bit after ditching the S Pen. Even the base Galaxy Watch 8 became a bit thinner, as Samsung packed loads of new health and sleep-focused features into the series.