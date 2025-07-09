Biggest announcements from Samsung's Summer Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and more

Samsung just announced its newest foldables lineup up and it did not disappoint. This year gave us an ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7, a much bigger Galaxy Z Flip 7, and three new smartwatches. And that's not all, on the software front, these devices come packed with the latest One UI 8, backed by Android 16. This means new Galaxy AI features debut on these devices along with Wear OS 6 quirks! Without much adieu, let's unpack everything that was announced this year!

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This year, Samsung outdid itself with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the clamshell shows up in an all-new look, sporting a larger screen space than usual. To begin, it sheds its usual folder-like camera bar for the largest ever edge-to-edge cover screen on a Galaxy Z Flip series.

It's a no-brainer that the 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow will allow users to do more when right from its cover screen when the device is flipped shut. The Flip 7 gets a larger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Both the internal and external displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

As for its cameras, the Z Flip 7 gets a 50 MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 10 MP selfie shooter.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This time around, even with its foldables, Samsung wanted to take the word "slim" to the next level. With the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Korean OEM promises a "pocket-sized AI-powerhouse." Measuring a compact 13.7mm when folded, the clamshell weighs only 188 grams. Aiding it to stay thin is Samsung's updated hinge mechanism, the Armor FlexHinge. The Korean OEM seems to be proving that powerful things can also come in small packages.

As sleek as it is, under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is powered by Samsung's recently revealed Exynos 2500 SoC, which will help run all the new Galaxy AI features that come with One UI 8 out of the box. These features include the new Now Bar and Now Brief, as seen in the Galaxy S25 series. Additionally, Gemini Live swoops in on the cover display, bringing useful hands-free assistance for a range of topics.

This pocket-sized dynamite of a phone comes with a 4,300mAh battery, delivering "up to 31 hours of video on a single charge." The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is available in two storage configurations: 12/256GB and 12/512GB, and in three colorways: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red. The Mint is reserved for online purchases only. Preorders begin today, and it is set to hit stores on July 25, starting at $1,099.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung is flexing hard with its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 as it arrives as the thinnest and almost creaseless foldable yet. Measuring 8.9mm when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded. Despite its slender profile, Samsung says the phone is built to last everyday's wear and tear with a resturctured Armor FlexHinge and foldable display.

To keep its form factor this slim, the company has also ditched S-Pen compatibility with the phone, citing that the majority of Fold users don't really reach for the accessory. The Z Fold 7 arrives with a much wider 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display that Samsung says has, 21:9 aspect ratio. Things get even better when the device is unfolded, with an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that gets 2,600nits of peak brightness.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

Samsung's new foldable is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which Samsung states will fuel its Galaxy AI features. When it comes to the device's triple camera array, the device gets the Galaxy Z series' first 200MP (wide-angle) primary lens, along with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens. While the cover display and internal display both have 10MP selfie shooters.

The device brings the "Ultra" experience, even on the software front, it gets One UI 8 (Android 16), right out of the box. Galaxy AI on this larger screen device adds "AI Results view," which lets users do more, without needing to switch between apps. Drawing Assist, Writing Assist, and Drag & Drop help with multitasking on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's worth noting Google's major AI announcement for Android, which brings Circle to Search updates and an improved Gemini Live experience.

To keep things going for the user all day, the 4,400mAh battery setup, and the phone comes with three different storage options: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, or 16/1TB. The device shows up in three colorways for pre-order today (July 9), starting at $1,999 in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow. Just like the Z Flip 7, Samsung is keeping the Mint colorways exclusive to online shoppers.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung is bringing this affordable new Flip 7 FE to its US customers. Unlike the standard Z Flip 7, this model looks a lot like the Z Flip 6, retaining the folder-like cutout on its cover display, meaning you won't get the edge-to-edge cover screen on this one.

That said, Samsung keeps its smaller on the Z Flip 7 FE internally as well, with a 6.7-inch internal display and a 3.4-inch cover display. However, when it comes to the camera setup, it matches the flagship with a 50MP and 12MP dual array.

The Z Flip 7 FE is powered by an older Exynos 2400 SoC from Samsung. Users will also find One UI 8's Now Brief support on the Flip 7 FE. Samsung used a slightly reduced 4,000mAh battery in the Flip 7 FE, and also a reduced storage configuration on this device: 8/128GB and 8/256GB.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is available for pre-orders today (July 9), starting at $899 in black and white.

Galaxy Watch Series 8

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Let's get down to the wearables, shall we? Samsung just added two new watches to its series lineup: the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic arrive with a tag line "Your health, your way," and build upon the Watch Ultra aesthetic.

As for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which Samsung states brings "timeliness sophistication" with modern features. The Watch 8 Classic arrives at 46mm (1.34-inch display) and sports a "slimmer, brighter Classic screen." The 8 Classic weighs about 63.5 grams and has a Sapphire Crystal display, making consumers' viewing experience much better.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

With an ultra-like squaricle dial, Watch 8 Classic brings back the physical rotating bezel, making scrolling through your apps a breeze. The smartwatch gets a new "Quick Button" for "added convenience." The smartwatch arrives with a 445mAh battery, 2GB of memory, and 64GB of storage.

The smartwatch gets the faster WearOS 6 out of the box, along with a whole host of new health features like the "Antioxidant Index," that measures carotenoid levels in the blood "in just five seconds to help users make more informed lifestyle choices. Other than that, the Bedtime Guidance feature will "measure your circadian rhythm" to help you identify the best time to sleep. Additionally, the Watch 8 Classic brings "Vascular Load," which is designed to help users understand their stress levels on their vascular system during the night.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is available in black and white options for ~$500. It is the first to get Gemini right out of the box.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As for the standard Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung says it gets the thinnest build yet, approximately 11% thinner than previous models, and features a "Dynamic Lug" system for enhanced comfort and fit. It comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes with 1.34-inch and 1.47-inch Super AMOLED displays, respectively. Brightness is increased by 50% to 3,000 nits. Design-wise, it features a cushion design inspired by the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Watch 8 includes the same sleep and health/fitness features as the Watch 8 Classic, utilizing Google's Gemini AI and One UI 8 Watch (Wear OS 6). Both sizes are powered by the Exynos W1000 SoC. The 40mm version has a 325mAh battery, while the 44mm version has a 435mAh battery, which supports fast charging.

Pricing for the Bluetooth version starts at ~$360 for the 40mm and ~$400 for the 44mm. Samsung also highlights its 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra, starting at ~$642, and shows up in two colorways: Graphite and Silver.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

That said, Samsung is throwing the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) into the mix, bringing it in four titanium finishes, including the new Titanium Blue. Samsung says it offers the longest battery life and the most robust performance in the lineup.