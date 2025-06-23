What you need to know

Samsung has finally revealed its new Exynos 2500 in-house SoC for its Galaxy devices.

The chip grabs an upgraded 10-core structure, which uses the "ultra-modern" Arm Cortex-X925 core alongside the 4th Gen Xclipse 950 GPU.

Samsung states its improved NPU gives a notable boost to the chip's AI capabilities, and it features 320MP camera and 8K/30fps support.

There were rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could utilize this chip in "most" places.

Samsung is finally ready, so its next-gen in-house Exynos chip, which might power some notable phones this year, has officially debuted.

The Exynos 2500 details went live today (June 23), with Samsung stating the chip is built off a 3nm GAA process with "powerful" CPU, NPU, and GPU capabilities. While the chip's NPU can run up to "59 trillion operations per second (TOPS)," a noted 39% boost over the 2400 regarding AI, a big step arrives for its CPU. According to Samsung, the Exynos 2500's CPU features a 10-core structure (1+7+2).

The Korean OEM attributes its 15% boost in big core performance capabilities to the use of the "ultra-modern" Arm Cortex-X925 core.

Thanks to this, Samsung says the Exynos 2500 is capable of running "heavier apps" simultaneously without worry (and likely without causing too much strain on the phone). Graphics are important, especially when you're looking for a good flagship phone for mobile gaming. Samsung says it utilizes the fourth-generation Xclipse 950 GPU with the latest Exynos SoC.

It's also partnered with AMD to utilize its RDNA 3 architecture (again) for improved rendering speeds and hardware-accelerated ray tracing in games. Samsung adds in a separate note that it has boosted the available frames per second (FPS) in games by 28% with ray tracing enabled, a feature that typically demands a lot from a piece of hardware.

The next-gen Exynos is here

(Image credit: Samsung)

Other than the larger upgrades, Samsung detailed some of the smaller (yet equally important) specs for the Exynos 2500. Similar to the Exynos 2400, the 2500 supports 4K resolution displays at 120Hz. Moreover, its specs state the chip can support 8K resolution video recording at 30fps and 8K/60fps recordings.

Regarding photographs, Samsung says the chip can support a single (primary) camera at 320MP maximum. It also adds single camera 1080p/30fps and dual camera 64MP plus 32MP support.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Specifications include LPDDR5X memory support and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Exynos 2500 SoC's arrival comes after Samsung reportedly struggled with the chip's development. In March, there were apparently uncertainties behind the chip's "production plan." As a result, it was rumored that Samsung could have to delay one of its devices.

More than that, Samsung's official debut of the Exynos 2500 comes at a time when there are rumors of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 using the chip in May. Those rumors claimed the Flip 7 would do so in "most" places. So, it seems Samsung will explore a dual-chip strategy like it has done with devices previously. Speculation states regions like India and South Korea might use the Exynos 2500.

Other countries like the U.S., Canada, and China might pick up Qualcomm's chip, instead.