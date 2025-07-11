Samsung has just launched the new Galaxy Z Flip 7, possibly giving us one of the best flip phones of the year, following the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. And while it's too early for any Prime Day-specific deals on either of these phones (aside from carrier promotions), Amazon has a pretty sweet Z Flip 7 offer for anyone looking to preorder Samsung's latest flip phone.

If you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from Amazon, not only can you get a free storage upgrade to 512GB, but Amazon will throw in a $200 gift card. That's a value of $320! The extra $200 credit could easily go toward Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases or screen protectors. But if this doesn't tickle your fancy, there are also other Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers.

✅Recommended if: You want the latest flip phone from Samsung, featuring an expansive cover screen, a powerful new processor, and all the latest AI features from Google and Samsung.

❌Skip this deal if: You prefer to buy your phones through a carrier, or you're fine with buying last-gen models to save money.

But the Galaxy Z Flip 7 isn't the only flip phone on the market to consider during Prime Day. Unfortunately, the excellent Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 isn't on sale, but there are other great Android flip phones with some pretty sweet deals right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is officially so 2024, but that doesn't mean you should ignore it, especially now that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a thing. Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, the Z Flip 6 is even cheaper than the newer FE phone, and it comes with double the storage (but only for the Mint or Silver colorways). That makes last year's model a much better deal than Samsung's new "affordable" flip phone.

✅Recommended if: You want a stylish flip phone with a powerful processor, large cover screen, and plenty of AI capabilities. Also, you're okay with a previous-gen model at a great price.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a more functional cover screen experience.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

The Razr Plus 2024 really surprised us, proving that Motorola could make flip phones truly compelling. The choice to use vegan leather instead of glass was a unique one that we love. Additionally, the expansive cover screen allows you to do nearly anything without opening the phone, including taking selfies, messaging, and opening apps. Even the newer Razr Plus 2025 won't stop us from recommending this deal.

✅Recommended if: You want one of 2024's best flip phones with a massive cover screen and a telephoto camera that lets you get up close and personal with great portraits.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a phone with more than four years of software support (with three years remaining) and an ultrawide camera.

Motorola Razr 2024

The Razr 2024 was already a great flip phone at an affordable price, setting a standard for what an affordable foldable could be. Unfortunately, Samsung didn't quite get the memo, but that's what makes the Razr 2024 such a good buy, even in 2025. Performance is great, the 3.6-inch cover screen is wonderful, and you'll love the colors and vegan leather material.

✅Recommended if: You want to spend less than $500 on one of our favorite flip phones of 2024 with a large cover screen, great design, and a huge all-dat battery.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a phone with more than four years of software support (with three years remaining) or really care about camera quality.

Flip phones are the way

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 next to the Razr 2024. (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If you're new to flip phones and worried about longevity, you should know that they're quite durable these days with IP ratings that ensure protection from submersion and even small particles. In fact, Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand is normally very critical about smartphones and loves his Razr 2024, which should prove just how good of a phone Motorola makes.

There are many reasons to love flip phones, from the nostalgia to the various ways you can use the cameras and the cover screen. And at these Prime Day prices, there's basically no good reason for you not to try one.

