These stores will STILL give you up to $200 to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 — but you're running out of time

The preorder period officially wrapped up on July 25th, but a few Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals are still hanging on. Amazon's offer, for instance, will still land you a free $200 gift card, while Best Buy's deal continues to offer a $150 gift card if you activate through AT&T or Verizon. There's also some trade-in credit up for grabs.

Considering that the clamshell device starts at a steep $1,099.99, these are some pretty tempting offers. The problem is that free gift card deals don't usually last this long following a device's street date, which means the promos could end at literally any time. I thought we'd lose them on August 1st, but they're still chugging along.. for now.

Once the offers do expire, you'll still be able to find some Galaxy Z Flip 7 promos on the web, but it may be months before we see another no-strings deal like this.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB: $1,099.99, plus free $200 gift card at Amazon Buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 unlocked from Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card with your purchase, no strings attached. You can also get a second gift card worth up to $725 if you trade in an old or broken device. That amount of free cash can go a long way if you're shopping during Amazon's Back To School sale!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB: $1,099.99, plus free $150 gift with carrier activation at Best Buy Similar to Amazon, Best Buy will also hook you up with a free $150 gift card when you activate through Verizon or AT&T. Buy the phone unlocked and your amount will drop to $100. The only scenario in which this deal trumps Amazon's offer is if you process a trade-in, as Best Buy is offering up to $1,100 of straight credit when you ditch your old phone. That could make the phone free, PLUS you'll still get the $150 gift card.

We called it the "best clamshell foldable you can buy in North America" in our recent Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, and it isn't hard to see why. Straight out of the box, the flip phone stuns with two AMOLED 120Hz displays, an unbelievably thin form factor with IP48 durability, and a virtually-invisible folding crease. It honestly feels like a slimmer Motorola Razr Ultra, and while that phone boasts a bit more power than its Samsung counterpart, the cheaper Z Flip 7 easily holds its own when you directly compare the two.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 also features seven years of OS upgrades, a powerful Exynos 2500 chipset, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features. One bummer is that the phone's camera tech hasn't been upgraded since last year, and the slim design means that the Z Flip 7's battery life is serviceable, but not amazing.

Needless to say, if you've been waiting for a good time to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 unlocked, these free gift card deals might be your best chance. Once these offers expire, however, you're probably better off waiting for the fall sales to arrive.