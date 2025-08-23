This is the best Pixel Watch 4 deal we've spotted so far - don't miss it

The Google Pixel Watch 4 won't arrive until October, but it's never too early to snag a great deal on one. In this case, old Pixel Watch 2 or Watch 3 owners can get $95 or $200 off the Watch 4, more credit than you'll get from the Google Store. And some Apple and Galaxy Watches will save you even more.

The Pixel Watch 4 Best Buy promo page highlights the opportunity to swap in a Pixel Watch 3 in "good condition" — it must still run on battery with no cracked screen and only minor scratches and scuffs — for $200 in credit. This will cut the base Watch 4 41mm down to $150, or make the expensive 45mm LTE model with satellite SOS much more affordable at $300.

Google Pixel Watch 4: $350 $150 with Watch 3 trade-in Best Buy is offering enhanced trade-in deals for Pixel Watch 3 owners who want cutting-edge Gemini commands, a wider and brighter display, much faster charging, and extra hours of battery life. Out of the best Android smartwatches, only Samsung can truly compete in terms of speedy updates, accurate health sensors, and AI smarts. Read more ▼

You don't need a Pixel Watch 3 for a good deal, either! We checked every trade-in option, and while some aren't worth it (don't trade in a $1,000 Garmin Fenix 8 for a $50 refund), you can get excellent credit on any recent Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch:

Google Pixel Watch 3: $200

$200 Google Pixel Watch 2: $95

$95 Apple Watch Series 10: $225

$225 Apple Watch Ultra 2: $325

$325 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: $135

$135 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $240

$240 Fitbit Sense 2 / Versa 4: $80

Assuming you do have a Pixel Watch 2 or 3 to trade in, we have guides on the Pixel Watch 4 vs. 3 or Pixel Watch 4 vs. 2 that will explain every upgrade you're getting, to help you decide if it's worth the money.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

We also have our Pixel Watch 4 hands-on from before the Made by Google event, where our managing editor tested out the new on-device Gemini smart replies and Raise to Talk feature, as well as gave his impressions on the new domed screen and new Watch 4 colors.

If you decide the Pixel Watch 4 is worth your time, you'll then have to decide which size to get and whether to pay for LTE. The Watch 4 45mm is pricier but gives you a more readable display; Wear OS 6 reflows its content to take advantage of the extra space, making text

The Pixel Watch 4 LTE is the only model with satellite SOS messaging in emergencies, and it's available for free for two years after launch. This may be overkill if your phone also has satellite SOS, but useful if you frequently leave home without your phone or want it as a backup.

Whichever you choose, keep in mind that the Pixel Watch 3 has only now fallen to $250 ($100 off), a year later. Major deals on Pixel Watches aren't common, and trade-in credit won't last after the preorder period. So if you're at all interested in getting one, now's the time! You can check out our Pixel Watch 4 preorder guide for more deals, but I still recommend starting here.