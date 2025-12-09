What you need to know

The Pixel Watch 4 will support two one-handed gestures: Double pinch and wrist turn.

You'll be able to respond to calls, dismiss notifications, and more without touching the screen.

Google is adding a step-by-step tutorial to Gemini Raise to Talk as a "refresher" for users.

Both the Pixel Watch 4 and Watch 3 will support a new Gemma-based on-watch model for smart replies.

Google announced a new Pixel Watch 4 update on Tuesday that brings gesture shortcuts and smarter AI message suggestions to Wear OS 6.

With this update, Watch 4 owners will be able to Double Pinch to answer and end calls, pause timers, silence alarms, take a photo, respond to messages, and more. Samsung first introduced its pinching shortcut on Galaxy Watches with Wear OS 5, while Apple Watches also have a Double Tap shortcut.

Google seemed to acknowledge this in the press release, noting that "unique to Pixel Watch" will be "helpful context hints right on screen" for when to use the gesture. When you look at an incoming phone call, for example, the green phone button will temporarily switch to an animated pinch gesture.