How to set up and customize Gemini Raise to Talk on the Pixel Watch 4

Gemini Raise to Talk is one of my favorite tools on the Google Pixel Watch 4. I never liked wasting battery life on the always-listening "Hey Google" trigger, nor having to hold down the side button for every question. Now, if I want to ask Gemini to check my calendar or start a timer, I just raise my wrist and start talking.

Google wants Pixel Watch 4 owners to use Raise to Talk, so it isn't hard to find during the watch setup. But if you skipped all the menus during onboarding, I can point you to where to find the Gemini Raise to Talk toggle.

More importantly, if you've enabled Gemini Raise to Talk but find it's not as responsive as you'd like — or if you're getting false-positive activations — I'll show you where to change your settings to match your preferences.