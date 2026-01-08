What you need to know

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health, which is a new chat focused solely on assisting users who are interested in improving their health and wellness.

Users can upload their medial records and data from health app to the AI for increased assistance.

OpenAI says it has implemented security parameters to safeguard users data and the information they discuss with the AI.

Users can sign up for the waitlist now.

OpenAI has announced a major development for ChatGPT that aims to help users interested in experiencing a true health-dedicated chatbot.

OpenAI is kicking off the new year by focusing on users' health—and there's a waitlist, too. This week, it announced ChatGPT Health, "a dedicated experience in ChatGPT designed for health and wellness." The company states this new dedicated way of using ChatGPT was a direct result of how users already lean on the AI. OpenAI states, "Health is already one of the most common ways people use" the AI with "millions of people asking health and wellness questions each week."

ChatGPT Health takes into account all of your submitted wellness information to help you understand the finer details. OpenAI says users can submit their medical records and data from health apps, like Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal.

As you might expect, OpenAI makes it clear that ChatGPT is not intended to replace your doctor; it's simply there to aid your understanding. With that in mind, after you've given the AI your records and app data, ChatGPT can help answer questions you may have about your results, set up future appointments, and offer guidance for workouts and diet.

OpenAI states that it has created ChatGPT Health alongside licensed physicians. The post states that these physicians have also encouraged OpenAI to provide different levels of the AI's responses. From how condensed information is delivered for better understanding to how urgently it should push users to seek their doctor.

