What you need to know

OpenAI announced that it's rolling out "Age Predictions" in ChatGPT for users in the EU.

Age Predictions will consider several account-level aspects to make a judgement about the user's age, and if they are deemed under 18, it will impose restrictions to limit sensitive content.

Last week, OpenAI announced that ads are headed to ChatGPT, as well as its cheaper ChatGPT Go tier.

OpenAI is sticking to its word about bringing additional safety measures to its AI platform this week by "predicting" the user's age.

The company announced in a blog post that it's preparing to roll out "Age Predictions," which reportedly builds upon its existing safety measures. This parameter isn't foolproof, but that's secondary to OpenAI's confirmation that Age Prediction will "help estimate whether an account likely belongs to someone under 18." Your "stated age" is taken into account by the AI; however, OpenAI states its model will also consider the time you're typically active, as well as "usage patterns."

Now, what is all of this for? If ChatGPT determines that the user is (potentially) under the age of 18, it will reduce that person's exposure to sensit